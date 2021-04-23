Don’t use environmental issues to get in the way of trade





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke about a number of countries that often apply trade barriers globally under the pretext of environmental issues. Speaking in a statement at the Leaders’ Climate Summit (KTT), Jokowi stressed that Indonesia will continue to support cooperative efforts in this regard in the Pacific region. “Indonesia continues to support the efforts of our friends in the Pacific region. We must continue to conduct common action, a true global partnership, and not blame each other, let alone apply trade barriers. under the guise of environmental issues, “Jokowi said on Friday (4/23/2021). The Leaders’ Climate Change Summit is a forum for world leaders to discuss climate change. This forum itself was started by the United States (US). A number of senior officials also attended the meeting, which took place virtually. Starting with the President of the United States (United States) Joe Biden; President of China, XI JInping; French President Emmanuel Macron; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; to the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morison. Jokowi then called on all state leaders to advance green development for a better world. Indonesia also updated nationally determined contribution to improve climate adaptation and resilience. Former DKI Governor Jakarta fully supports the efforts of a number of countries to achieve zero emissions by 2050. However, he says developed countries need seriousness to achieve this goal. “Developing countries will achieve a similar ambition if the commitment of a credible developed country is accompanied by real support. Support and respect for the commitments of developed countries are necessary,” he explained. Indonesia, Jokowi said, is currently accelerating pilot net zero emission pilots, among other things, building Indonesia’s Green Industrial Park covering an area of ​​12,500 hectares in North Kalimantan. “We are rehabilitating 620,000 hectares of mangroves until 2024, the largest in the world with a carbon absorption up to four times that of tropical forests. Indonesia is open to investment and technology transfer, including investment for energy transition, ”he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Wednesday / Wednesday)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos