Lankan monks visit Buddhist sites in Khanpur – Pakistan





On Thursday, a monk examines a statue at an archaeological site in Khanpur. Dawn

HARIPUR: A group of Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka visited archaeological sites in the Bhamala and Julian areas of Khanpur tehsil on Thursday.

A total of 11 monks are in the country for an eight-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khanpur Museum sub-officer Nawazuddin told Dawn that the invitation was extended by the Prime Minister during a recent visit to Sri Lanka as part of efforts to promote religious tourism in the country.

He briefed the monks on the history of Buddhist sites, efforts to preserve them, and plans to excavate new sites as directed by the Department of Archeology.

Monks worshiped at Julian Buddhist Monastery and Bhamala Stupa from the 2nd century AD.

They wrote views in the guestbook, expressing satisfaction with the government’s efforts to preserve their sacred places.

The monks also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for promoting religious tourism in the country, saying it will help strengthen relations between Pakistan and their country.

Congratulate the government for preserving historic sites

The director (archeology) Dr Abdul Samad was also present on the occasion.

Officials said the monks would also visit Buddhist sites in Mardan and Swat.

KILLED: Three people, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents here.

According to police, Mohammad Ismail attacked his maternal uncle, Mohammad Sadiq with a dagger, a remote village in the village council of Swabi Maira, seriously injuring the 65-year-old.

The injured man was transferred to Haripur trauma center but doctors declared him dead. The motive for the murder was a marital dispute.

In another incident, a couple were shot dead by an old feud.

Police quoted Jaffar Khan from Dheri Abdullahpur village as saying he was busy cleaning up the house of his close relative, Mohammad Nawaz, when Mohammad Ilyas, Nadir, Abdul Manaf and Waqas forced their way in and opened indiscriminate fire killing Mohammad Nawaz and his wife, Shaheen Bibi, and injuring him. The armed men subsequently fled.

Police said Nawaz’s son Tahir was accused of killing Babar Khan in the village two years ago. However, the Model Criminal Court acquitted him a few days ago due to insufficient evidence.

Posted in Dawn on April 23, 2021

