Climate Summit 2021: From Prime Minister Modi to US President Biden, Here’s What World Leaders Have Pledged on World Earth Day





On World Earth Day (April 22), United States President Joe Biden hosted an online climate summit with leaders from 40 countries including India, China, Russia, Brazil, Japan and Canada, among others. Leaders from almost all participating countries stressed the need for global cooperation to mitigate the challenges of climate change. Here’s what leaders of major economies pledged at the summit: United States Launching the summit, Biden called for global cooperation on climate change. The United States has pledged to reduce its emissions by 50 to 52 percent from its 2005 levels by 2030. “America accounts for less than 15 percent of global emissions. We all owe it – and especially those in the world. ‘between us who represent the world’s largest economies – step up our efforts,’ Biden said. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the India-US Clean Energy Partnership 2030. A joint US-India statement said: “The partnership will follow two main axes: the strategic partnership for clean energy and the dialogue on climate action and financial mobilization ”. Addressing the Leaders’ Climate Summit, Prime Minister Modi said: “India’s per capita carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global average. This is because our way of life is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices … the ambitious renewable energy target of 450 gigahertz by 2030 shows our commitment. “ China Speaking at the Leaders’ Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060. He said the country’s emissions will peak by 2030 and then gradually decline. Last week, the United States and China, despite their differences, agreed to unite to urgently tackle climate change. Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country had almost halved its emissions compared to 1990. He pledged to significantly reduce the country’s emissions over the next three decades. He also estimated that Russian ecosystems have the potential to absorb 2.5 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent each year. Brazil Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. He also pledged to double funding for efforts to fight environmental fraud. In addition, he pledged to end illegal deforestation in the country by 2030. Japan Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his country would aim to reduce carbon emissions (2013 levels) by 46% by 2030. Suga said he would task his ministers to step up efforts. “Japan is ready to demonstrate its leadership in global decarbonization … We will continue to strive for an even higher reduction of 50%,” he added. Canada Like other world leaders, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is also committed to reducing carbon emissions. He said his country aims to reduce emissions (2005 levels) by 45 percent by 2030. He said Canada plans to become carbon neutral by 2050. South Korea South Korean President Moon Jae-in has vowed that his country will not finance the construction of coal-fired power plants in other countries in the future. He added that by the end of 2021, the country will set itself an ambitious goal of reducing carbon emissions. Leaders from countries like UK, Spain, Turkey, Kenya, Vietnam and others have also set ambitious goals for their countries in an effort to tackle climate change.

