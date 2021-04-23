Masayoshi Son, the richest person in Japan close to Jokowi





Jakarta – Forbes just published a list of the richest people in Japan in 2021. CEO of Softbank Masayoshi son tops the list with assets of US $ 44.4 billion or reaching Rs 643.8 trillion. To note detikcom, Its itself is no stranger to Indonesia. He is quite close to the ranks of the government headed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In fact, Son had met Jokowi directly. The meeting was held in mid-July 2019, Son, along with the bosses of Grab and Tokopedia, namely Anthony Tan and William Tanuwijaya, visited the presidential palace to discuss several trade deals. His arrival that morning was no ordinary moment, as Son must have been greeted by a number of senior officials at that time to discuss Softbank’s investment in the country. At the time, Minister of Maritime Affairs Coordination Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Seskab Pramono Anung, Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno, head of BKPM, then chaired by Thomas Lembong, also welcomed Masayoshi son. Due to Son’s close relationship with the Indonesian government, in particular Jokowi, he was also appointed as the steering committee for the transfer of the new capital to East Kalimantan. His name is juxtaposed with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the former British Prime Minister for the period 1997-2007, Tony Blair. Jokowi also said the government wanted to give the world confidence in the plan to relocate the capital of the new country. Therefore, he appointed MBZ and two other international figures to lead the development of the new national capital. “I said earlier that what we want to build is trust, build trust, they have good experience in urban development,” Jokowi said after attending the 2020 sector annual meeting. of financial services in the Grand Ballroom, The Ritz Carlton Pacific. Place (PP), Jakarta, Thursday (1/16/2020). Also watch the video: Jokowi and Tony Blair meet at the Palace, discuss the concept of a new capital [Gambas:Video 20detik]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos