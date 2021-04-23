Connect with us

Turkish government rejects lockdown as pandemic spirals out of control

Due to the herd immunity policies implemented by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoans in the interest of the ruling class, the COVID-19 pandemic in Turkey is out of control. Turkey has become an epicenter of the pandemic, like India and Brazil. According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, at least 85 percent of new cases in the country are due to the UK’s most contagious variant or B.1.1.7.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sits with his wife Emine during a congress rally of his ruling party in Ankara, Turkey on Wednesday March 24, 2021 (AP Pool).

Despite limited measures announced on April 13, the number of daily cases remains above 60,000, sometimes more than in the United States. In proportion to its population, Turkey (85 million) has more than tripled the rate of reported cases compared to India (1.4 billion people and nearly 300,000 cases daily). The test’s positivity rate is almost 20%. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 362 people died on Wednesday.

These figures greatly underestimate the true losses. While Turkey has overtaken the UK in terms of total number of cases with almost 4.4 million, with 37,000 deaths, it appears far behind countries like the UK (127,000), France (102,000) and Italy (118,000) in terms of total mortality. According to calculations by investigative filmmaker Gl Yamans, however, there had been an additional 98,000 deaths in Turkey by early March 2021.

Last week, an anonymous doctor treating coronavirus patients in Istanbul told the daily Republic: Even if a PCR test is positive, COVID-19 is not listed on the death certificate if the intensive care patient dies on average 15 to 20 days after testing positive.

This ongoing massacre is a direct result of the fact that the Turkish ruling class regards the mass deaths and illness of millions of people as acceptable.

As the pandemic erupted uncontrollably as a predictable consequence of the policy of openness in early March, the Erdoan government last week announced limited measures to calm growing social anger and prevent a collapse of the healthcare system. However, he kept non-essential production and some classes in schools open.

In the economy, things are going very well on the production side, Erdoan said happily, saying his government has done very well against the pandemic.

He said corporate profits and competitiveness in global markets guided his government’s response to the pandemic, not saving lives. We need to reduce the number of infections below the general average around the world, especially in countries with which we have close relationships. Otherwise, we risk not being able to take advantage of the economic opportunities that the pandemic offers us.

