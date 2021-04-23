PM asks Economic Advisory Council to propose relief measures – Journal





Concern expressed about slow use of PSDP Private members report frequent tax changes, removal of exemptions

ISLAMABAD: With members’ concerns over high inflation, unemployment and weak growth, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked the newly created Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to offer relief measures to the people rather than ‘impose more taxes.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin chaired the first session of the EAC meeting. The Prime Minister chaired the second session by videoconference.

The most important expectation I have from you (EAC) is to suggest out-of-the-box solutions on how to reduce prices, an official quoting the PM said.

He assured the members of the EAC that their recommendations would be actively implemented.

The meeting decided to meet again before Eidul Fitr. Participants agreed that detailed homework should be performed to determine whether it was necessary to renegotiate the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and whether there were valid reasons to renegotiate.

Participants expressed serious concern about the slow use of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and noted that while the government had changed the mechanism of the PSDP by allowing relevant ministries to spend, the ministries appeared to fail. have no spending capacity.

MEPs reaffirmed that the best thing the government could do for economic and trade growth was the coherence of economic policies and referred to frequent changes in taxation, including the removal of tax exemptions, as discouraging signals.

At its first meeting, the EAC formed a series of working groups on economic growth, prices, interest rates and the central bank, taxation and RBF, agriculture, social protection and governance. Energy. For example, the group on macroeconomics led by Dr Ishrat Husain would include Dr Rashid Amjad, Saleem Reza, Dr Ejaz Nabi and Abid Qayyum Sulehri.

The energy group would be convened by Energy Minister Hammad Azhar while Dr Sania Nishtar would lead another group on social safety nets. Syed Fakhar Imam and Mukhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar would jointly lead the agriculture and food group.

The prime minister said the fundamental purpose of establishing the EAC was to benefit from the recommendations of the country’s economic experts to put the national economy on a path of sustainable growth. He said that due to the prevailing difficult economic conditions, the member should find ready-made solutions to relieve the people instead of imposing more taxes on them.

Mr. Tarin welcomed all official and private members and stressed the importance of evolving the consensus on macroeconomic stabilization measures and the reform program for inclusive and sustained economic growth after the participation of all parties. stakeholders. The EAC will follow a consultative process and propose policy initiatives to optimize and further strengthen financial and economic policies aimed at improving public welfare.

The finance minister formulated subgroups and assigned areas for further deliberation and called for firming up the proposals after seeking input from all parties concerned.

Mr. Tarin insisted on the need to present short, medium and long term plans with respective timetables for an effective way forward. The CTE will meet frequently and members will present recommendations for detailed discussion.

SAPM on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood outlined the main priority areas for a productive discussion, including sustained and inclusive economic growth, job creation, the price stability mechanism, tax reforms, the housing sector, ease of doing business, pension reforms, rationalization of subsidies, food security, modernization of power and energy sectors, social protection network, health and improvement of global governance.

Private members stressed the need for policy measures regarding strengthening of the blue economy, development of road infrastructure, import substitution, mechanized agriculture, gender sensitive employment initiatives, harmonization of fiscal structures. and tariffs, climate change, SMEs and the rationalization of circular debt. and other diet-related issues.

Posted in Dawn on April 23, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos