Covid-19: PM Modi to address rally virtually in Bengal due to outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a campaign rally virtually on Friday as the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to affect the country. PM Modi is also expected to chair a series of high-level meetings to review the situation of nations in the wake of the current pandemic situation.

Tomorrow, I will chair high-level meetings to review the current COVID-19 situation. For this reason, I would not go to West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later confirmed that the prime minister will address voters in Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata almost at 5 p.m.

The BJP has been targeted by opposition parties for organizing large rallies in Bengal, which is among the top ten states contributing to the daily workload of Covid-19. The party limited its large public meetings to a maximum of 500 people in the state last week after several medical experts said large political rallies have the potential to become mass-market events.

Bengal’s BJP unit said the decision was made after realizing the gravity of the situation and called on the prime minister to address all constituencies at once. The BJP Bengal unit and voters in West Bengal were eagerly awaiting his visit, but we realize the gravity of the situation and why he couldn’t do it in person. We have since asked the Prime Minister to address all of these constituencies at once via a virtual address and we are happy to confirm that he has agreed to do so, said BJP Head of State Dilip. Ghosh, quoted by the ANI news agency.

Bengal recorded 11,948 cases on Thursday, the largest increase in one day since the start of the pandemic. The state’s death toll also rose to the 11,000 mark, with 56 patients succumbing to 10,766.