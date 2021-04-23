Concerns grow over Indonesian submarine crew as oxygen dwindles

Jakarta, Indonesia (AP) – Indonesian Navy ships scoured the waters off Bali on Friday as they raced against the clock to find a submarine that went missing two days ago and is less than a day of oxygen supply for its 53 crew members.

The KRI Nanggala 402 went missing after its last reported dive on Wednesday off the resort island, and concern is the submarine sank too deep to reach or recover. The navy chief said the submarine was expected to run out of oxygen around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

“We will maximize the effort today, until tomorrow’s deadline at 3 am,” military spokesman General Achmad Riad told reporters.

There was no sign of the submarine’s life, but the spokesperson declined to speculate on its fate.

A total of 24 navy and other vessels and a patrol plane were mobilized for Friday’s search, with a focus on the area where an oil slick was discovered after the submarine went missing during of an exercise. Rescuers have carried out similar massive searches over the past two days.

An Australian warship equipped with sonar and a helicopter was due to arrive later Friday. A second Australian warship as well as Singaporean and Malaysian rescue ships were also expected in the coming days.

“These two Australian ships will help expand the search area and extend the duration of the search effort,” said Australian Navy Vice Admiral Mark Hammond.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo canceled a visit to Banyuwangi port, where some rescue ships left earlier, due to preparations for a weekend regional summit in Jakarta, officials said. He asked the Indonesians to pray for the safe return of the crew, while ordering all efforts to locate the affected submarine.

“Our main priority is the safety of 53 crew members,” Widodo said in a televised speech Thursday. “To the family of the crew, I can understand your feelings and we are doing our best to save all of the crew on board.”

There was no conclusive evidence that the oil spill came from the submarine. The Chief of the Naval Staff, Adm. Yudo Margono, said oil could have escaped from a crack in the submarine’s fuel tank or the crew could have released fuel and fluids to reduce the weight of the vessel so that it could to surface.

Margono said an unidentified object with high magnetism was located at a depth of 50 to 100 meters (165 to 330 feet) and officials hoped it was the submarine.

The Navy also said it believed the submarine sank to a depth of 600-700 meters (2,000-2,300 feet), much deeper than its collapse depth at which water pressure would be greater. what the hull could withstand. The depth of the ship’s collapse was estimated at 200 meters (655 feet) by a South Korean company that refitted the ship in 2009-2012.

The cause of the disappearance is still uncertain. The Navy said a power failure could have prevented the submarine from performing emergency procedures to resurface.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the United States was sending airborne assets to help with the search. “We are deeply saddened by the news of Indonesia’s lost submarine, and our hearts are with the Indonesian sailors and their families,” Kirby said. Other countries have also offered assistance.

Underwater accidents are often disastrous.

In 2000, the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk suffered internal explosions and sank during maneuvers in the Barents Sea. Most of its 118 crew members died instantly, but 23 men fled to an aft compartment before later dying, mostly from suffocation. In November 2017, an Argentine submarine went missing with 44 crew members in the South Atlantic, nearly a year before its wreckage was found at a depth of 800 meters (2,625 feet).

But in 2005, seven men aboard a Russian mini-submarine were rescued nearly three days after their ship became stranded by fishing nets and cables in the Pacific Ocean. They only had six hours of oxygen left before they reached the surface.

The German-built diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 has been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and carried 49 crew members and three gunners as well as its commander, the Indonesian Defense Ministry said.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, has faced increasing challenges for its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese ships near the Natuna Islands.

