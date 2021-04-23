Connect with us

Johnson halts India trip as there will be another wave as UK gyms and nightclubs reopen

1 min ago

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week reiterated his government’s commitment to its deadly herd immunity policy, reiterating that everyone must learn to live with the virus.

During his Tuesday press conference, Johnson announced that the easing of lockdown restrictions would continue. The coming fortnight will see strong attendance at events under the government’s Events Research Program (ERP) aimed at fully reopening the economy by June 21, which will inevitably lead to more infections. and death.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a press conference on COVID-19 in the briefing room at 9 Downing Street. 04/20/2021. (Photo by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street-flickr)

Johnson said: ‘We can’t kid ourselves that COVID is gone, adding that I don’t see anything in the data now that makes me think we’re going to have to deviate in any way from the sheet. careful but irreversible road that we have established. But the majority of scientific opinion in this country still strongly believes that there will be another wave of covid at some point this year.

The ruthless response from the ruling elite was clear, with Johnson insisting: We must as much as possible learn to live with this disease, as we live with other diseases.

Learning to live with COVID means learning to die from it. The government’s official death toll is 127,327, but this is a considerable underestimate as it only records deaths within 28 days of a positive test. At least 150,841 have died with COVID-19 cited on their death certificates. This equates to about 221 registered deaths per 100,000 population, the highest death rate of any country with more than 20 million inhabitants.

The lockdown ends despite the spread in Britain of a multitude of mutations of the virus, including the Indian double mutant variant B.1.617. As of Monday this week, 103 cases of B.1.617 had been officially identified in Britain, but another analysis of publicly available information suggested around 160 cases last Saturday.

Johnson has announced that he has very sadly canceled an already postponed trip to New Delhi. He had reluctantly decided to ban travel to and from India by placing the country on a red list as a precaution, but the ban does not resume until Friday.

This allowed nearly a week of continuous travel between the two countries before the ban went into effect. There were still 16 direct flights scheduled from India between the Monday announcement and the deadline, and many more indirect flights. India’s own travel restrictions, imposed due to concerns about UK variant B.1.1.7, have only reduced the number of direct flights from 70 to 30 flights per week. This in the same week in which India recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases (315,728) ever seen during the pandemic.

