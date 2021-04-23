Johnson halts India trip as there will be another wave as UK gyms and nightclubs reopen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week reiterated his government’s commitment to its deadly herd immunity policy, reiterating that everyone must learn to live with the virus.

During his Tuesday press conference, Johnson announced that the easing of lockdown restrictions would continue. The coming fortnight will see strong attendance at events under the government’s Events Research Program (ERP) aimed at fully reopening the economy by June 21, which will inevitably lead to more infections. and death.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a press conference on COVID-19 in the briefing room at 9 Downing Street. 04/20/2021. (Photo by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street-flickr)

Johnson said: ‘We can’t kid ourselves that COVID is gone, adding that I don’t see anything in the data now that makes me think we’re going to have to deviate in any way from the sheet. careful but irreversible road that we have established. But the majority of scientific opinion in this country still strongly believes that there will be another wave of covid at some point this year.

The ruthless response from the ruling elite was clear, with Johnson insisting: We must as much as possible learn to live with this disease, as we live with other diseases.

Learning to live with COVID means learning to die from it. The government’s official death toll is 127,327, but this is a considerable underestimate as it only records deaths within 28 days of a positive test. At least 150,841 have died with COVID-19 cited on their death certificates. This equates to about 221 registered deaths per 100,000 population, the highest death rate of any country with more than 20 million inhabitants.

The lockdown ends despite the spread in Britain of a multitude of mutations of the virus, including the Indian double mutant variant B.1.617. As of Monday this week, 103 cases of B.1.617 had been officially identified in Britain, but another analysis of publicly available information suggested around 160 cases last Saturday.

Johnson has announced that he has very sadly canceled an already postponed trip to New Delhi. He had reluctantly decided to ban travel to and from India by placing the country on a red list as a precaution, but the ban does not resume until Friday.

This allowed nearly a week of continuous travel between the two countries before the ban went into effect. There were still 16 direct flights scheduled from India between the Monday announcement and the deadline, and many more indirect flights. India’s own travel restrictions, imposed due to concerns about UK variant B.1.1.7, have only reduced the number of direct flights from 70 to 30 flights per week. This in the same week in which India recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases (315,728) ever seen during the pandemic.

The government of the far-right Bharatiya Janata party led by Narendra Modis, like Johnsons, bears responsibility for letting the virus run free. The B.1.617 variant poses exposure to a more contagious form of the disease which could hamper existing vaccination programs. Professor Danny Altmann, Immunologist at Imperial College London, said Hello Great Britain that vulnerable people who have been vaccinated could still be caught by variants like this.

University College London epidemiologist Professor Andrew Hayward of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) called for travel to be suspended as unknown level of risk of B.1.617 was properly assessed .

B.1.617 is currently listed by Public Health England as a variant under investigation, less severe than B.1.1.7, the mutation that emerged in Kent, England last September and is now the dominant strain on a much of the planet and other strains. Altmann warned, my guess from everything I’ve seen is that this will become a concern variant at the next level.

B.1.617’s response to existing vaccines is not yet clear and could undermine Johnson’s boast that 33 million people in Britain received their first dose of the vaccine. Only 10.7 million have so far received the second dose. Either way, the rollout has slowed down noticeably, with supply bottlenecks and availability concerns.

The spread of variants exposed the Conservative government’s Shambolic testing program. Professor Deenan Pillay, a virologist at University College London and a member of the Independent SAGE, told MPs the spread of B.1.617 could be 10 to 20 times greater than what is documented, as only 10 to 15 % of positive swabs are handled in laboratories looking for variants.

Johnson announced that an antiviral task force would be an essential part of living with this virus. The working group is part of a strategy to no longer hamper the activities of companies. Johnson said he intends to make available by the end of the year at least two effective antiviral treatments that can be taken at home, both by those who test positive and those living with it. them, to speed recovery and reduce transmission.

Government chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallancean, one of the early advocates of herd immunity through mass infection and without vaccines, called them another key tool in the pandemic response that could help to protect those who are not protected or are not eligible for vaccines.

Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are proclaiming pill antivirals, but these don’t exist yet. Johnson said the task force will research the most promising new drugs and support their development through clinical trials. Hancock spoke of the need to boost research into antiviral treatments and to deploy them in the fall.

Vallance said these antiviral tablets could also provide another layer of defense in the face of worrying new variants. It is a tacit admission of governments’ disregard for public safety that has allowed the virus to spread and mutate.

Variants are created when mutations come together and create new proteins. This allows better access to host cells, jeopardizing existing vaccination programs. In Israel, the rapid spread of the British variant of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus in December delayed the progress of national vaccination programs predicting improved morbidity rates. Researchers at Tel Aviv University reported this week that B.1.1.7 is about 45% more contagious than the original strain.

Last week saw Britain’s largest surge testing operation to date, after a large cluster of South African variant cases were identified in south London. Variants are not identified by the test itself but require genetic sequencing. Due to the delays, Dr Gabriel Scally of the independent SAGE said the UK was continually trying to catch up.

Professor Pillay questioned the effectiveness of surge testing when people are still moving freely. Four weeks after a variant was identified, he said, there is a nave assumption that testing should take place in postcodes in London around where it was first identified. times, but in a place like London, you don’t limit yourself to getting around one postcode.

The government attaches great importance to repeated lateral flow tests. Significantly less accurate than the National Health Services PCR test on the original strain, they also may not detect new variants.

The government had to deny last week that it planned to stop rapid testing over concerns about false positives. Leaked emails showed senior officials calling for some fairly urgent decisions on the point at which we would stop offering asymptomatic testing.

This weekend 8,000 football fans will attend London’s Wembley Stadium for the League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Charter trains will bring 750 fans from Manchester, northwest England, to London, where they will then have to travel to the stadium and back on the busy London Underground!

The fans will be used as guinea pigs. They must sign an ERP consent form, take a lateral flow test at a designated site within 24 hours of the match, and agree to take two PCR tests. The second test will take place five days after the game, leaving enough time to spread any infection they may have.

Highlighting the possibilities of cross-infection, Professor John Ashton, former Director of Public Health for the North West of England, said: ‘If you haven’t been careful end up in a situation in October. where we were back to square one.

Attendance at Wembley is the largest crowd at a sporting event since the first lockout last March, when these events played a key role in the massive spread of COVID. The following weekend, Liverpool Circus nightclub will host a two-night event attended by 6,000 people. There will be no masks or social distancing, as it will also be an ERP event. The homicide policy is back in force.