Trump may have left DC, but his beef with FBI and CIA simmering among his allies at Home





WASHINGTON Donald Trump may have left Washington, but House Republicans hoping to regain control of the lower house in next year’s election continue to fuel his long-standing grievances against the U.S. intelligence community.

During last week’s House hearing on key national security threats, Republican after Republican grilled the heads of intelligence agencies not on Russia, China or North Korea, but on a series niche questions that only ardent consumers of right-wing news sources would be aware of. Lawmakers have made it clear that they have little faith in US security agencies.

“I’m telling you, if an FBI agent came and asked to speak to me, there’s no way in the world that I would speak to them without a lawyer present. I don’t care what they wanted to know, “Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah told FBI Director Christopher Wray, a longtime Republican appointed by Trump.

For much of the post-World War II period, Republicans embraced the state of national security and in particular the FBI, a law enforcement agency whose members, according to their own accounts, had tendency to lean right into their policy.

The Trump presidency changed that. As part of an FBI investigation during much of his presidency, Trump called FBI agents “scum” who “destroyed people’s lives” and called people who cooperated with them “rats”. law enforcement. His Republican allies followed his example.

Now, even with Trump’s departure, his skepticism of intelligence agencies, including the FBI, which collects intelligence on threats of domestic terrorism, appears to persist in Republican circles.

They express views widely shared by the party base. In a December Ipsos poll, 39% of those polled agreed that a “deep state” was working to undermine Trump. The majority of Republicans and Fox News viewers who responded to the poll agreed with this assessment, as did nearly half of white males and rural residents, both with strong GOP demographics.

House Republicans have sought to continue the fight against what they see as illegal FBI conduct during the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia investigation, and they also fear community involvement Intelligence in President Joe Biden’s approach to countering domestic extremism amounts to targeting. preservatives.

The House vs. the Senate

These themes have been much less prevalent among Republican senators, who are elected statewide and therefore represent more diverse constituencies.

A day before the House session, Republican members of the Senate Intelligence Committee adopted a very different tone during their own global hearing on the threats.

“The intelligence community that I have come to know over my 10 years on this committee is made up of patriotic and dedicated professionals, some of the finest men and women who serve in our government and who measure their success and achievement. failure in terms of how many Americans they’ve kept safe, ”said Marco Rubio of Florida, the Republican rank on the committee.

“A lot of these Americans who are being kept safe … don’t even know they’ve been kept safe and what they’ve been protected from because of the nature of the work you do,” he said. . “And I hope we will all remember that. I know everyone on this committee knows that.”

Rubio’s counterpart in the House, Devin Nunes of California, began the hearing a day later by telling heads of intelligence agencies, including Wray, CIA Director William Burns and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, “I hope you plan to spend a reasonable amount of time in the years ahead on activities other than investigating the Conservatives and spying on Republican presidential campaigns.”

Nunes told Wray that Americans “must have confidence that the first law enforcement agency is honest, politically neutral, and quickly corrects mistakes. Unfortunately, we are not convinced that this is done.”

Nunes said the FBI “used security barriers, obstructions, half-truths and, in most cases, outright lies” as Republicans on his committee investigated the cases. allegations of abuse in the Trump-Russia inquiry.

Michael Steel, who was a spokesperson for former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, said each president “to some extent remodels his party in his own image.”

Boehner left Congress in 2015, two years before Trump took office.

Because most House Republicans are elected from heavily Republican districts, Steel said, their main concerns are the main challenges. And the way to win a GOP primary these days “is to be as pro-Trump as possible,” he said. Trump has commendably turned some of the unpopular aspects of Washington’s bipartisan foreign policy consensus upside down, Steel said, but “he’s also abandoned the traditional Republican emphasis on building alliances and engaging with the world in a realistic way. “

“We have to be serious about the threats we face, a rising China probably the most important, and that’s hard to do if you focus on the conspiracy theories against our own law enforcement,” a- he declared. “Offering a thoughtful and credible critique of President Biden’s foreign policy is essential to win the House midway through.”

Senior Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee focused most of their anger on Wray, the FBI Director, accusing the office of lying about surveillance abuse, not taking the antifa seriously and showing up. indulgent to the leftist agitators who attacked the police. They also expressed deep concern over political espionage in the FBI’s new focus on domestic terrorism following the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill.

“I grew up watching a TV show called ‘FBI’ with Efrem Zimbalist Jr.,” Representative Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, said during the House hearing last week. “I loved the FBI. I trusted the FBI. Mr. Wray, when you were nominated I was hopeful that you would make a change in the FBI, and I have publicly stated that you have the opportunity to clarify the reputation of the FBI and build trust with the people. American. Instead, I’m afraid things have gone downhill further. “

The J. Edgar Hoover Building, seen in 2013, is the headquarters of the FBI.Brendan Smialowski / AFP – Getty Images, file

Army General Paul Nakasone, commander of the US Cyber ​​Command and director of the National Security Agency, also caught fire during the hearing into the matter of Michael Ellis, a Trump aide who tried and failed to become the general counsel for the NSA, a civil service post. .

“General Nakasone, should individuals or individuals be free from discrimination based on their political affiliations?” Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, put the question to Nakasone after a series of questions that implied Ellis, who resigned this month after being put on administrative leave, had been treated unfairly. Previously, Nakasone said he never discussed Ellis’ situation with elected Democrats.

Several Republicans have also questioned whether the FBI’s new focus on domestic terrorism and the involvement of the National Counterterrorism Center, a unit of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the various US intelligence agencies, amounted to using the community of the intelligence to spy on Americans. .

“Democrats see political advantages in characterizing large swathes of American citizens, especially Republicans and conservatives, as politically suspect, politically violent, and deserving of government scrutiny,” Nunes said.

For decades, political arguments on Capitol Hill over national security and intelligence have focused on philosophical differences, whether to use harsh interrogation techniques or whether to keep troops in Iraq. Now a GOP faction seems to be arguing that some of the officials working in national security agencies cannot be trusted.

During the same House Intelligence Committee hearing, in what one might call a notable understatement, Peter Welch, D-Vt., Said: “One of the things that became clear in our country in recent years is that the intelligence community. .. was seen as becoming politicized. “

“In the old days,” Welch said, “policymakers depended on the intelligence community to provide information relevant to political decision-making. Now there is a suspicion that reflects the differences we have here in Congress on a lot of important issues which intelligence is used by one side or the other. “

