The next target of tech crackdown is China: vast amounts of data

As President Xi Jinping targets China’s gigantic tech giants, the big question now is how he will share key data with them as part of a massive plan to transform the world’s second largest economy.

Until recently, Chinese mega-companies such as Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. operated in the same way as their American counterparts. Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc., leveraging user data to refine a growing range of digital services. As more data leads to better products, technology platforms often become natural monopolies – giving them enormous wealth and power that also open the door to abuse.

More and more US lawmakers have started pushing for legislation to dismantle US businesses, but so far these efforts have failed to gain much traction. Europe’s main focus has been on giving users more control over data and imposing heavy antitrust fines on companies like Google.

China, on the other hand, goes further than any other country to contain its technological behemoths. Last month, Xi said he intended to attack “platform” companies that amass data to create monopolies and gobble up smaller competitors. Chinese regulators followed suit by breaking a record Alibaba was fined $ 2.8 billion for abuse of market dominance and gave dozens of other major internet companies a month to rectify anti-competitive practices.

While part of the motivation is Politically, a potentially more important aspect is China’s attempt to create a data market that unlocks its value and propels growth. Beijing is investing money in digital infrastructure, drafting new data usage laws, and building new data centers across the country with the goal of positioning China as a leader in transforming the world economy over the next decades.

“This is not a short-term initiative – it is a complete national refocus on data as an economic driver,” said Kendra Schaefer, head of digital research at Trivium China, a consulting company in Beijing. “With such significant benefits, you also envision a scenario where companies are more willing to adapt to Chinese net controls to enter the market.”

China’s digital economy has grown Faster than the national gross domestic product in 2019, underscoring its importance for future growth, according to the Chinese Academy of Information and Communication Technologies. Market research firm IDC has predicted that China will hold about a third of the world’s data by 2025, or about 48.6 zettabytes – about 60% more than the United States, or the equivalent of more than 10 trillion DVDs.

Data explosion China to hold nearly a third of all data generated globally by 2025 Source: IDC reports (2019)



A big challenge will be how to integrate some of the biggest data holders in the country. The most brutal way would be to enter their data directly, which some hard liners suggested.

Zhao Yanqing, a professor at Xiamen University, argued for the nationalization of big tech giants’ data at a Chinese economic forum. Since China blocked foreign companies like Google and Facebook, he said, companies like Alibaba and Tencent have received a benefit that should now be shared with the company.

“Only by establishing public ownership of the platforms can we ‘tame’ capital,” Zhao said, according to a transcript. published by the nationalist news site Guancha.

Still, most analysts consider this unlikely. While Xi has a long history of fending off billionaires who could pose a threat to the Communist Party, he also wants to find a way to ensure a more even distribution of growth among the 1.4 billion Chinese. Although China is a one-party state, the party has put its legitimacy partly on meeting the goals of improving living standards – and a booming digital economy is the key to success.

Nationalization of data could quickly backfire, stifling innovation at a time when Xi needs technological breakthroughs as the United States works with allies to prevent China from obtaining advanced computer chips.

“You need very competitive companies,” said Lizhi Liu, an assistant professor at Georgetown University who has written on China’s data policy. “Nationalizing data would hurt tech companies. If you delete the data, businesses will lose motivation and their ability to innovate. “

Chinese officials are therefore focused on crafting data ownership legislation that addresses the concerns of a range of competing interests. Local officials at the Shenzhen Technology Center could differ from antitrust bureaucrats on how much proprietary data companies must share, while security departments could clash with economic ministries over issues such as data security.

“Expensive to operate”

Much of the other work involves establishing standards for data sets that are not consistent across different entities and provinces. This would allow them to be more easily used on new data exchanges such as the one recently launched in Beijing which aims to allow companies to exchange anonymous proprietary data – in fact a pilot for a national data exchange system.

So far, similar projects in recent years in cities like Shanghai and Guiyang in southern Guizhou province have received only a lukewarm reception, in part because they are disconnected from the from each other and contain only small data pools. While it is crucial for large tech platforms and other private companies to participate in exchanges, the constantly evolving regulatory framework discourages many players.

“Data in China is very fragmented and lacks common standards, making it difficult and expensive to mine,” said Camille Boullenois, consultant at Sinolytics, based in Europe. “The development of standards and the promotion of inter-provincial databases will help encourage data trade.”

Firefighters monitor firefighting and rescue data screens at the Guiyang Fire Department Command Center in Guiyang, Guizhou Province on April 11. Photographer: Colum Murphy / Bloomberg

Until recently, Chinese lawmakers focused primarily on security. A The 2017 law gave authorities the right to access almost any private data if needed and required foreign companies to store Chinese customer data locally, forcing Apple Inc. will open a data center with local officials.

Chinese leaders are now focused on using big data to help governments provide better services. Firefighters can use it to respond to calls faster, while hospital data can help track citizens and stem the spread of Covid-19. This would form the basis of everything from smart cities and financial regulation to surveillance operations against political dissidents.

Chinese government is developing digital yuan that will compete with Ant Group Co.’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay, which together represent almost the entire mobile payments market, allowing the People’s Bank of China to collect massive amounts of transaction data . . The authorities have also made significant progress with a system for measuring the corporate social credit on everything from tax payments to environmental protection to product quality.

‘Still exploring’

For now, Chinese authorities have stressed that they will not force companies to submit data. During a trip this month to the Guiyang data center, a local Communist Party official told Bloomberg News that companies are mostly worried about losing their competitive edge if they part with a critical resource.

“As for the use, development and trade of data, we are still exploring the mechanisms,” said Hu Jianhua, deputy general manager of the Guizhou Provincial Big Data Development Administration. “For businesses, they own the data. We encourage them to make their data open without forcing them to do so. “

The lobby of the Guizhou Big Data Exhibition Center in Guiyang. Photographer: Colum Murphy / Bloomberg

One possible solution is for the government to become a co-investor with the companies. Bloomberg reported last month that China had offered to set up a joint venture led by the People’s Bank of China with local tech giants that would oversee the data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers. The Financial Times reported Friday that Ant Group Co. resists such a proposal, which risks facing the same obstacles as when Tencent and Alibaba would have refuse to share data with China’s central bank several years ago after establishing the Baihang credit rating company.

Data privacy is the “biggest hurdle” the government faces in its dealings with tech giants, said Angela Zhang, author of “Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism” and director of the Center for Chinese Law at the University of Hong Kong. “There is an inherent tension between protecting consumer privacy and promoting competition between different platforms.”

Big Tech scared

Executives of China’s biggest companies have sought to mitigate the damage caused by Xi’s crackdown.

After the Alibaba investigation ended, CEO Daniel Zhang told investors last week that the company would continue to work with regulators on data privacy. Earlier this month, companies such as JD.com Inc. and Meituan pledged to play fair in the use of data after Guangzhou antitrust regulators called them to a meeting. Robin Li, head of prominent research firm Baidu Inc., in March proposed to major Chinese lawmakers a pilot program to remove barriers in the flow of data between internet companies.

The company’s reactions show they are frightened after years of limited action to align with government policies, according to Dev Lewis, a researcher at the Digital Asia Hub in Shanghai.

“Now that mirage has been lifted,” he said. “It is now firmly on the platform if they want to restore this. They need to take the lead on the data front. “

– With the help of Colum Murphy, Coco Liu, Peter Elstrom, Zheping Huang, Lucille Liu, Jing Li, Yuan Gao and Lulu Yilun Chen

(Updates with central bank report in paragraph 23)