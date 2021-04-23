Pakistan may soon face a similar situation to India if current trend continues: Imran – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the country to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the coronavirus, warning that Pakistan could soon face a situation similar to India if the current trend continues.

Addressing the nation after a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee, he said: “I urge you to follow the SOPs so that we do not have to take the actions India is taking which means imposing lockdowns . Half the problem will be solved when you wear masks. “

India on Thursday marked a grim stage in the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting 314,835 new daily cases, the world’s highest one-day total, as its second wave and similar outbreaks elsewhere raised new fears about the capacity of health services to cope.

“If our situation becomes the same as India’s, then we will have to close cities. We cannot do that because, as experience has shown, it is the poor who suffer the most when lockdowns occur. are imposed, “said the Prime Minister.

“People tell me to impose a lockdown today, but we are not going to do it because, and I keep saying it, it is the daily bets and the workers who suffer the most.”

That is why we have not taken action, he said, adding that however long this action takes will depend on the people. The Prime Minister called on the nation to start observing precautionary measures, just like you did the year before during Ramazan,

“Pakistan was the only country that kept mosques open last year during Ramazan. I was proud of the way our religious scholars and imams were informing the people about precautionary measures,” he said. .

The Prime Minister also noted that very few people follow SOPs. “If we don’t take precautionary measures, we will have to impose a foreclosure that will also affect our economy at a time when it is on the rise.”

New restrictions

During the meeting, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar explained that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had been tasked with formulating a plan with the provinces in light of the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said it had been decided that schools in districts with a positive rate of more than five percent would be closed until Eid, including students in grades 9 to 12.

“The markets will be allowed to remain open until 6 pm. After that, only essential services will be allowed to open and a specific list of these companies will be published,” he said.

He said restrictions had already been placed on indoor dining. However, outdoor dining will also be banned until Eid, while take-out will be allowed, the minister said, adding that indoor gymnasiums will also remain closed.

“Office hours have been limited to 2 p.m. because the markets are open until 6 p.m. and we want people to have enough time to buy basic necessities.” He urged those who wish to buy things specifically for Eid to visit the markets during the day, as shops will be closed in the evening and after Iftar.

“Don’t wait the last three to five days, start shopping now,” he advised. “As the Prime Minister said, if the cases increase, we may need to impose a lockdown. So try to finish your purchases little by little.”

He added that the government had placed emphasis on the “work-from-home policy” so that more than 50% of employees were not called into offices.

Umar also said a policy was being created for cases of Covid-19 reported in travelers from overseas. “Instructions have been issued to develop a detailed policy within the next one to two days to reduce the number of people coming from overseas while strengthening the testing and quarantine system.”

Commenting on the oxygen supply in the country, he said that around 90% of Pakistan’s oxygen capacity is being used, of which 80% is used by the health sector. He said the government was working to improve the situation and would import it if the need arose.

“If you follow these guidelines, then we can celebrate Eid with our loved ones. But if you don’t, we will face a difficult situation in the future.”

More soon

