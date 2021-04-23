Politics
Bacteria made Indians political. A virus will now extract a political price from Modi
TThe #ResignModi trend on IndianTwitter this week may have been a sight for some sore eyes. But it was much more than that. He eventually signaled that the disease pandemic had become political.
In the first year of his devastation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, still the strong man, had prevailed over the pandemic. Poll after poll have shown impressive popularity rates that no other democratically elected political leader on the planet, let alone in India, could match. It wasn’t because the first wave of Covid was any less difficult. Rather, the Indians had responded with collective conformism to resolutely assert Modi.
India’s latest world record with over 300,000 fresh cases in a single day may be less lenient on the Prime Minister. Less than flattering Twitter trends, irreverent memes, and widespread helplessness are the prime indicators, even if they are unreliable. Fury now appears to compete with, if not replace, fear. Tellingly, and perhaps sensing this shift, Modia appealed for national discipline in her latest national speech.
Also read: British government to Modi government How Kumbh Mela was organized by epidemics
Politics driven by bacteria
Historically, pandemics and catastrophic disasters have had an uneven and unpredictable relationship with politics. The devastating legacy of the British Empires during its peak years of unallied power was the cycle of deadly famines, most notably the Deccan famines of 1877-1878 in the 19th century, famously dubbed the Victorian Holocaust that killed millions of people. Through a battery of draconian measures, including the newly enshrined Sedition Act, the colonial state sought to depoliticize a troubled Indian society. The Indian National Congress was born in this context. Yet this policy was largely political and ultimately non-threatening, as no organization or individual was prosecuted under the Editions Act between 1870 and 1890.
In contrast, during the Bombay plague of 1895-96, the epicenter of which is also in western India, far fewer people died. Yet this pandemic was a turning point in India’s political history, prompting and ushering in mass politics. He finally broke the long passive impasse in Indian politics.
The famines had been deadly and dehumanizing. Yet it was the visibility of plague deaths and hospital camps scattered across urban centers and outskirts of India’s commercial capital and beyond that created a subsequent anti-colonial convulsion. Unlike famines, neither the social rights of caste, class, nor religion protected against the equal attack of killer bacteria.
BalGangadhar Tilak emerged as the first mass leader during the years of plague precisely because he expressed an anger that had taken precedence over obedience. In doing so, Indian politics were irrevocably transformed with the end of the empire written all over it. The key instruction from the past is that death by bacteria was an equalizer like no other.
Also read: If cholera, plague, influenza pandemics have taught us anything, do not rejoice prematurely
Modi and national obedience
Since becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Modi has been the touchstone of emotional events and elections. His own rhetoric, always delivered in the form of a monologue from the high and distant chairs of the stage or the screen, chooses piety and polemic rather than the dry direction of politics. Whether it was demonetization in 2016 or national lockdown in 2020, the Prime Minister’s dramatic statements demanded national obedience.
This national obedience has woven the Indians into a new bond forged from shared suffering and sacrifice. Modi had prevailed precisely because he had instrumentalized this emotional grammar of nationalism equalizing suffering, which required individual sacrifices in pursuit of increasingly lofty feelings of national duty to fight corruption or respect.
Last year, when Covid-19 first struck, millions of Indian migrants and workers made long and arduous journeys back to the rural hinterland as the city, the economy and the political process united to abandon them overnight. Such a massive exodus had not been observed since the bloody year of Partition and Independence of India. Yet in the continuing electoral cycle of Indian politics, Modi has dominated even in the hearts of migrants from Bihar, who handed his ally to political power.
Also read: PM Modis’ speech was short on the answers Indians demanded of him during the second wave of Covid
A tipping point
The recent call for the prime minister’s resignation came the same day images of funeral pyres of people killed by the virus flooded screens and collective senses. This single image of mass funeral pyres burning across the country as the BJP organized political rallies to influence voters in the election represents a tipping point.
The very powerful sense of collective suffering that Modi commanded had been made sectional. The equalizing force death of the coronavirus, combined with calloused neglect, ultimately made the pandemic a political problem. The pandemic is no longer just about its management. A year later, the pandemic should draw a political price.
Shruti Kapila teaches the history of modern India and world political thought at the University of Cambridge. Twitter: @shrutikapila. His podcast on the politics of the Bombay plague with Sir Christopher Clark can beheard here. Opinions are personal.
Edited by Neera Majumdar
