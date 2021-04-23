Turkey will continue to stand up for the truth about the events of 1915

Turkey will continue to defend the truth against the so-called Armenian genocide, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan’s comment came at a high-level meeting where key issues of national concern were discussed.

They included a new constitution, anti-democratic initiatives and so-called slander about the Armenian genocide, according to a statement from Turkey’s Communication Directorate.

Greece’s negative attitude on Cyprus, Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean issues and the pressure on the Turkish minority in Western Thrace were also discussed during the meeting.

Erdogan said Turkey wants to celebrate the 100th anniversary of our Republic with a new civil constitution, not with the coup constitution, but with our nation’s consensus.

We will launch all efforts for a new Constitution in line with the needs of our country and the expectations of our nation, said the Turkish leader.

In March, Erdogan said Turkey’s new constitution would be inclusive and liberal.

– Turkey’s position on the events of 1915

Turkey’s position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with the Russian invaders and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of the Armenians resulted in many casualties.

Turkey opposes presenting these incidents as “genocide”, describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered losses.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the problem.

In 2014, Prime Minister Erdogan expressed his condolences to the descendants of Armenians who lost their lives in the events of 1915.