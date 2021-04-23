Awan highlights poverty reduction programs





LAHORE:

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Pakistani government Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken several measures, including the Ehsaas program and shelters to rehabilitate the impecunious strata of society.

“Public service is the very essence of the democratic system,” she said Thursday, speaking to the media at Akhuwat headquarters. She was joined by the Executive Director of the Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib at the press conference.

She said the PTI follows Riyasat-e-Madina’s mission to develop a true welfare state and support genuine philanthropic organizations to promote public service in society.

Awan praised Akhuwat’s role in empowering women and providing jobs for young people to facilitate a poverty-free society.

Speaking on the occasion, SACM said that Akhuwat, together with the government of Punjab, had granted loans of Rs 86 billion to the needy.

“The government has decided to financially support deserving students who wish to continue their studies in collaboration with Akhuwat,” she said.

SACM said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave Akhuwat a grant of Rs 5 billion for the construction of subsidized houses.

Awan said Akhuwat provided financial support to 86,000 deserving people to build houses, triggering real change at the grassroots level.

“I hope that the formidable challenge of unemployment will be overcome in collaboration with genuine philanthropic organizations like Akhuwat,” said the special assistant.

She praised the fact that the development sector is working with the government for composite development.

“51% of beneficiaries are men while 49% are women among those who have obtained loans from 631 centers in Akhuwat,” she added.

Responding to a question, SACM said that Shebaz Sharif’s release on bail did not mean the case had been closed.

Posted in The Express Tribune, April 23, 2021.

