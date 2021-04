“LeBron James’ racist diatribes are a source of division and insults”: Donald Trump destroys Lakers star in press release, holds him responsible for “destruction of the NBA”

LeBron James vs Donald Trump saw a new chapter unfold today. The 45th President of the United States condemned the Lakers star for his deleted tweet.

There has been a lot to unpack when it comes to LeBron’s comments on the set of Ma’Khia Bryant. The 16-year-old was shot dead by a police officer for a fraction of a second before she was about to stab another black woman.

The Columbus shooting once again divided the country along racial lines. Several BLM activists have questioned the merit of a policeman shooting a 16-year-old. LeBron James joined in those voices, but his call to action was very rude.

James posted a photo of Nicholas Reardon, the relevant officer, on Twitter with the caption “You’re next.” This ticked off several non-partisan Americans, who saw the situation as a no-win for the police. The corresponding backlash prompted James to delete the post, but he followed up with calls for accountability.

Two CNN law enforcement analysts defended the officer’s use of force as reasonable. Keep in mind that CNN is considered “liberal media” by most Americans, so it seems those who condemn the officer are likely to be in the minority.

Donald Trump blames LeBron James for “ racist and confrontational diatribes ”

We have heard little from Donald Trump in public since he completed his term as president. However, the 74-year-old found his opportunity to fit into mainstream media with a statement addressed to the Lakers star:

LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television ratings by far in the league’s long and distinguished history.

NEW: Fmr. President Trump issues statement on LeBron James:

“He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our country closer together!” pic.twitter.com/a1x9KhUKFE

Breaking911 (@ Breaking911) April 23, 2021

His RACIST diatribes are divisive, mean, insulting and humiliating. He may be a great basketball player, but he does nothing to bring our country closer together!

It might just be a case of a broken clock, but Trump is right here. The average American isn’t too much in love with the Lakers star just yet.







