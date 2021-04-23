PM Modi provides full support for the Center and calls on states to ensure oxygen tankers are not stopped





COVID Crisis: Ensuring the Center’s full support to all states, PM Modi stressed that the country must work together and coordinate to meet requirements for oxygen and essential services.

New Delhi | Jagran Press Office: Amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with chief ministers and officials from 11 states and territories on Friday. most affected and called on them to ensure that O2 tankers, destined for any state, are stopped or should not be stranded. Ensuring the Center’s full support to all states, Prime Minister Modi stressed that the country must work together and coordinate to meet the requirements for oxygen and essential services to fight the deadly COVID-19 infection. . “This coordinating committee should ensure that as soon as there is an allocation of oxygen from the center, it can provide oxygen as needed to various hospitals in the state immediately,” the prime minister’s office said. (PMO) in a press release. The Prime Minister also called on senior ministers to deal “strictly” with hoarding and black market marketing of medical oxygen and essential medical supplies to ensure there is no “shortage”. of resources ”. He also said the central government has deployed the Indian Railways and Air Force to reduce the trips and turnaround times of oxygen tankers. “For this, the railways have launched Oxygen Express. Empty oxygen tankers are also carried by the Air Force to reduce one-way journey time,” the PMO said. PM Modi, however, also stressed that the country must focus on the mantra of “ test, track and treat ” to break the chain of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also stressed that the vaccination campaign is not expected to slow down in India under the current situation. “Prime Minister Modi mentioned that India is running the largest immunization program in the world and so far more than 15 crores of vaccine doses have been provided free of charge to states by the Indian government,” the Indian government said. PMO. Friday was Prime Minister Modi’s third meeting with the Chief Minister in the past five weeks. Premiers took place on March 17 and April 8. Chief ministers from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi were among those who attended the meeting. In addition to the MCs, Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan, and officials of the Minister of Health were also present at the meeting on Friday. The videoconference meeting comes amid a huge increase in coronavirus cases, which have now recorded a daily total of more than 3 lakh in the country. Posted by:

Aalok Sensharma

