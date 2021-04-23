Allegra Strattons experience leaves Boris Johnson with a familiar look





W it was fast. Allegra Stratton, the number 10 publicist hired to deliver briefings to the camera on behalf of Boris Johnson, hasn’t gone as far as making screen debuts as Britains equivalent to top American spokespersons level. Instead, she will become a spokesperson for the COP26 climate change summit this fall. It’s a first row seat in the intergovernmental shebang of the year, but clearly a consolation prize. Stratton was sidelined from a job that would have made her a national figure and her friends described her as sad and frustrated that her drive to revitalize # 10 Communications ended up being crushed before the first broadcast. This leaves an interesting accounting question about the cost-benefit of a bespoke, soundproofed broadcast suite costing some $ 2.7 million (one insider mischievously suggests that the Prime Minister pay it back by hosting Zumba classes there in line). Intrigue and feud merge in politics and news that the switch had been hit during televised briefings coincides with the exit in The Sun today (at Boris Johnson’s personal request) of its former chief strategy officer Dominic. Cummings as the allegedly talkative rat behind a slew of revelations about the Prime Minister’s spontaneous personal texts. Cummings supported the idea of ​​TV shows to bypass traditional lobby briefings. But Stratton’s rise sparked a clash between the two staff members. Carrie Symonds, fiancee of Johnsons and a veteran of Conservative Party communications herself, initially backed Stratton, believing that televised briefings by a woman would help offset the image of a male cabal around Johnson. In truth, it remains largely masculine because it is the default setting of the PM. New head of communications No 10, Jack Doyle, also came from the reliable pipeline of former Mail political journalists turned communications, after the former incumbent returned to journalism. Anne McElvoy / Natasha Pszenicki This episode of the Boris Johnsons West Wing showdown on the presentation and the and you, Dom? moment are a reminder that No.10 is a bit of an area of ​​chaos in the Johnson era. Worshipers move in and out of posts and favor at a pace last seen in Trump’s White House. READ MORE As recently as last week, Stratton believed she could still win and be at the forefront of briefings. Screen tests had taken place and Stratton, a seasoned TV and newspaper reporter, had worked on creating clips for evening news and social media in a tone relaxed enough to face pushy colleagues from the lobby, but also, as one ally puts it directly. enough to attract the attention of a busy mom, who half-watches the news while cooking dinner. Not everyone at No 10, including Dan Rosenfield, the PM’s chief of staff, was convinced. The official version of the retreat is that the risk analysis has changed about the gains and the hardships of the briefings. Which Stratton ally quips: Did he really think about it? The consolidation of the power of traditional communications supporters (via briefings in the lobby away from public glare) meant that his plan had few allies. A veteran of the political lobby said: It would have been a disaster because Allegra wanted to make arguments that would either persuade skeptics or win an argument. The more you do this, the more oxygen you give to the stories the PM needs to close. Having to insist in a recent lobby call that Johnson respected Nolan’s principles of probity in public life when he did not declare a conflict of interest in his dealings with Jennifer Arcuri, his mistress as mayor, perhaps was the moment for Waterloo. Imagine the repeated denials that are questioned and broadcast on the evening news, and then the Prime Minister is approached when he is then out in public to be questioned again on the same story. So the tribes of Boriss communications ended with an enthusiastic chorus for the status quo. And you might say, why should we care? I have always thought that the American model fits better in American politics, where the availability of presidents is much more limited than a British Prime Minister. But Stratton’s experience and the rise of another male leader is a reminder that Johnson’s stronghold overwhelmingly remains a place where great battles for power and influence take place between combative dudes and urban men. , flanked by loyalist female colleagues deemed vital. to the management of Johnson companies and yet strangely, never quite to the fore. Anne McElvoy is Editor-in-Chief at The Economist and appears tonight on The News Quiz on Radio 4

