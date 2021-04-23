When Princess Diana wore Ritu Kumar for a visit to Imran Khan in Pakistan





It will soon be nearly three decades since her death, but Princess Diana continues to inspire, influence and inhabit people’s hearts. Those whose lives she touched just by being, as well as those who may have never seen her alive, but are in awe of her powerful personality, which has managed to live on through the ages. The People’s Princess has often been dubbed one of the first influencers, she was the subject that pushed paparazzi culture to become the monster that she is now, but she was also one of the first to use the interest of the world for its fame and to navigate there. to highlight more important causes around the world.

Princess Diana’s fashion choices were also the subject of much conversation, her choices coming under scrutiny when she was a member of the British Royal Family as she often broke royal protocol and wore what she liked, but her Fashion’s unique sense continues to inspire actors, celebrities, influencers, her own stepdaughters – Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, as well as commoners around the world.

The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry often made headlines for her fashion choices, but she was also known to be very respectful of other cultures and always dressed appropriately when visiting other countries. For her visit to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital upon her arrival in Lahore, Pakistan on May 22, 1997, the late Princess Diana wore a classic blue salwar kameez by designer Ritu Kumar. She has portrayed photographs alongside current Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Jemima Khan, now Goldsmith. Jemima also wore a Ritu Kumar anarkali costume.

The seasoned designer shared photos from the iconic moment. In the caption, Ritu Kumar said the princess liked to shop at the designer store in London, which was closing, and that Princess Di only wanted a little privacy. Ritu Kumar said, Diana was a patron of my store in London. She called the store herself when she wanted to visit. She would cycle down to the store, park in Mayfair behind our store, and walk a few minutes to get there. She would only ask us to keep part of the store free from customers to give her some privacy, and would like to navigate.

To commemorate the late philathrope, a statue of sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley’s former Princess of Wales will be unveiled in the UK on July 1, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

