TN CM writes to PM Modi asking for vaccines, Remdesivir

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asking him to provide around 20 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines and to ensure easy access to Remdesivir, a life-saving drug for patients with COVID-19. I request that a guaranteed supply of at least 10 days of vaccine consumption, approximately 20 lakh doses, be provided well in advance to ensure that the vaccination campaign in individual sites is not affected and that people coming for the second dose are assured. immunization date and site they report, Palaniswami said in his letter, a copy of which was distributed to the media. Referring to reports on certain instructions issued by national and state regulators, prioritizing the supply of certain manufacturers to certain states, and limiting sales of Remdesivir only in the state where Remdesivir is produced, he argued: This would be very detrimental to the availability of such a precious life. -save medication in places where it is needed At this point, any restrictive orders by individual states should be strictly prohibited to ensure easy access to Remdesivir, he said, urging the Center to address this issue with states where companies have their production facilities located. Mr. Palaniswami also brought to the attention of the PM, the Chengalpattu Integrated Vaccination Complex in Tamil Nadu (a centrally executed project of national significance) which was structurally and functionally ready and awaiting commissioning and validation. I am informed that this would be possible if some pending work could be accelerated. I invite you to put this installation in working order as soon as possible, in order to increase the production of COVID vaccines, he asked. So far, Tamil Nadu has administered 47.31 lakh doses of COVID vaccines and is expected to continue at least 2 lakh vaccinations per day.

