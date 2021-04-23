Atta Halilintar is re-infected with coronavirus after big wedding and honeymoon





Just when you thought you had had enough of the news from Atta Halilintar, the popular YouTuber just announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Again. The 26-year-old vlogger took to Instagram last night to tell his 18.7 million followers about his condition, posting a few photos of himself lying in bed as a medical team attended to him . Oh God of shock !! Ive [tested] positive for COVID-19 for the second time, wrote Atta. Atta fell with COVID-19 just weeks before her marriage to singer Aurel Hermansyah earlier this month. He discovered his re-infection after taking a swab PCR test before flying to Solo in Central Java for a job, though he believed Aurel would be the one who tested positive due to his recent flu-like symptoms. Aurel, who tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-February with most of his family, was ordered by the doctor to self-isolate for the next five days. Atta also urged those who have recently come in contact with the couple to take a swab PCR test. Atta and Aurels high profile wedding (and the events leading up to the wedding) drew heavy criticism from the public as they were broadcast live on RCTI TV station. Not only that, the fact that President Joko Widodo also attended the wedding ceremony because the witness of their vows also aroused massive contempt as millions of Indonesians had to settle for minimalist weddings but still faced with the threat of the authorities to repress their events harshly amid the strict restrictions imposed during the pandemic. The Youtuber was also recently convicted because of his outdated views on marriage, in which he expressed that his wife should obey him, arguing that a the voice of husbands is the voice of God, as well as expressing his desire to have more than a dozen children with Aurel.







