Biden puts Erdogan under high pressure

WASHINGTON / ANKARA President Joe Biden’s administration dashed Turkeys’ hopes for quieter days with the United States, putting him under high pressure by officially pulling him from a project to manufacture F-35 fighter jets , as expectations grow that Biden will announce the formal United States on Saturday. recognition of the historical responsibility of the Turks in the Armenian genocide.

This move which risks angering Turkey and exacerbating tensions between the two countries.

A US Department of Defense official announced that Washington had notified Turkey that it was officially excluded from the production program of F-35 fighter jets.

The official said the United States and eight other countries canceled a 2006 memorandum of understanding and signed a new one, but did not go into details.

Ankara had ordered and manufactured parts of more than 100 F-35s. But it was pulled from the program in 2019 after purchasing Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, which Washington says pose a threat to the safety of F-35 fighters.

Analysts say the Biden administration has seriously re-examined its relations with Turkey, which wants to be a member of NATO and at the same time an ally of Russia.

Washington is now telling Ankara that the new administration is different from the previous one and that Turkey will be forced to reassess its ambiguous policy of pursuing strategic military cooperation with Moscow and Washington at the same time.

Observers stressed that the exclusion of Ankara from the stealth hunter project and the recognition of the Armenian genocide narrative are two steps that personally challenge Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who finds himself besieged by crises and unable to push further. his usual behavior at the edge of the edge.

Erdogan is committed to continuing to defend the case against those who, he maintains, for political reasons, promote the slander and lies of the Armenian genocide, in reference to the decision of the US president to be announced on Saturday.

Washington’s resolution to remove Ankara from the F-35 project is likely to push Turkey closer to Russia and strain its relations with NATO further, especially given the tensions undermining its ties with member countries, over a number of issues, including gas exploration in the east. Mediterranean and position on Libya.

Prior to his confirmation as US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken described Ankara last January as a thereforecalled strategicpartner.

And he indicated that more sanctions could be imposed on Ankara for its purchase of Russian missile systems.

The idea that a so-called strategic partner of ours would in fact be in line with one of our biggest strategic competitors in Russia is not acceptable, he said.

The strong American position vis-à-vis Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400 system coincides with a further escalation, unrelated to the issue of military alliances.

Rather, it is Bidens’ intention to recognize that the massacre of Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire during World War I was an act of genocide.

Three U.S. sources familiar with the matter have said Biden will likely use the phrase genocide in a statement he will make on April 24 at annual events commemorating victims of the massacres.

I understand he made the decision and will use the word genocide in his statement on Saturday, said a source familiar with the matter.

However, the sources warned that Biden could decide at the last minute not to use the term given the importance of bilateral ties with Turkey.

I hope we have more to say about Remembrance Day on Saturday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday when asked about Bidens’ engagement. But I have nothing to anticipate this at the moment.

The recognition by the United States will be a moral beacon for many countries, said Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan.

It is not about Armenia and Turkey, it is about our commitment to recognize and condemn genocide in the past, present and future, he added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said any decision

Biden to recognize the 1915 massacres of Armenians by the Ottomans as genocide will further damage the already strained ties between NATO allies.

A year ago, while Biden was still a presidential candidate, he commemorated the anniversary of the 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children who lost their lives in the closing days of the Ottoman Empire.

He pledged to support efforts to qualify these murders as genocide.

The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported that Biden was to declare the massacres classified as genocide on Saturday to mark the 106th anniversary of the massacres that began in 1915 when the Ottoman Empire fought Tsarist Russia in World War I. in the region now known as Armenia.

More than 100 members of Congress, led by Democratic member Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, sent a letter to Biden urging him to keep his promise to recognize the genocide during his election campaign.

For decades, as world leaders recognized the first genocide of the 20th century, the President of the United States has maintained his silence, according to the letter.

Mr. President, as you said last year in your statement of April 24, silence is complicity. And the shameful silence of the United States Government on the historic fact of the Armenian Genocide has lasted too long and must end.

The massacres had already been officially recognized by the US Congress as an act of genocide in December 2019 in an essentially symbolic vote.

Ian Bremmer, chairman and founder of the Eurasia group, said Bidens ‘expected move reflected deteriorating relations between the two countries, but Erdogans’ options would be limited.

Erdogan is unlikely to provoke the United States with actions that could further undermine the weakness of the Turkish economy, he added.