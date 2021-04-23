Trump’s bleach press conference took place a year ago today. We have never been the same.





For weeks, Trump was giving curvy and informed updates on the state of the fight against Covid as it clearly escalated. So when he rose from the Oval Office to brief reporters in the James S. Brady press conference room on April 23, the court days were not expected to be any different from usual.

In private, however, some of his staff were concerned. The Covid task force met earlier today, as usual, without Trump to discuss the most recent findings, including the effects of light and humidity on the spread of the virus. Trump was informed by a small group of aides. But it was clear to some assistants that he hadn’t covered all the details before going to speak to the press.

A few of us actually tried to stop him in the West Wing corridor, a former senior Trump White House official said. I actually argued that President Trump would not have time to absorb and understand it. But I lost, and it just happened like that.

Trump started his press conference that day by doing something he hates: pushing basic public safety measures. He called for the voluntary use of face masks and said of his administration, continued diligence is a critical part of our strategy.

Quickly, however, came a clue how loose the guardrails were that day. Trump introduced Bill Bryan, head of science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security. He will talk about the virus’s reaction to sunlight, the president said. Wait until you hear the numbers.

As Bryan spoke, graphs were displayed behind him of surface temperatures and virus half-lives. He preached, rather presciently, that people move their activities outside and then detailed ongoing studies involving disinfectants. We tested the bleach, he said at one point. I can tell you that bleach will kill the virus in five minutes.

Standing to the side, Trump clasped his hands in front of his stomach, nodded and looked around the gathered reporter’s room. When Bryan was done, he slowly returned to the desk.

A question that some of you are probably wondering if you are totally in this world, Trump began, clearly thinking about the question himself, so, assuming we hit the body with enormous light, whether it be ultraviolet or just a really strong light and I think you said that. this has not been verified, but you will test it. And then I said, assuming you bring the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you were going to test that too. Sounds interesting. And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks her out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way to do something like that, by injecting it inside or almost cleaning it up. Because you see it goes into the lungs, and it makes huge numbers of it on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that out.

Dr Deborah Birx, Trump’s former coronavirus response coordinator, sat silently to the side as the president made these suggestions to her. Later she will tell ABC, I didn’t know how to handle this episode, adding that I still think about it every day.

Inside the Biden campaign, aides were also shocked. They were working remotely at this point, communicating widely via Signal. But the importance of what had happened quickly became clear to them.

Even for him, said a former Biden campaign aide, it was stratospheric senseless and dangerous. This cemented the case we made about his abandoned covid response.

In no time, the infamous bleach press conference became a rallying cry for Trumps opponents, with Biden supporters dotting their yards with He Wont Put Bleach In You signs. For Trump, it was a scourge. He would go on to insist that it was just a sarcastic statement at odds with the excited curiosity that he had asked Birx these questions. His former team admits that real damage has been done.

People joked about it in the White House like: do you drink bleach and inject sun? People would laugh at that and say, ‘Oh let me go out in the sun, and I’ll be safe from Covid,’ a former administration official said. It really hurts. It was a question of credibility. It hurt us even from an international point of view, credibility in the White House.

The fact that Trump was even at the pulpit that day was a scrape for many. For weeks, he and his team had played down the severity of the Covid crisis even as the president privately admitted to Washington Post Bob Woodward that it risked being catastrophic. But as it became clearer that the public was not buying the optimistic valuations, Trump had decided to take his destiny into his own hands by rallying the daily press to fight his way through the crisis.

He loved her. The former administration official said Trump was thrilled with the free airtime he spent on television day in and day out. He was asking how much money it was worth, the assistant recalls. The coverage was so ubiquitous that at one point Fox News Bret Baier attended the briefing and littered the president with questions because his own show was regularly interrupted.

The whitening episode changed all that.

Aides immediately understood what a public health quagmire had created. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted he was taken out of context.

President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should see doctors regarding treatment for coronaviruses, a point he again underscored during yesterday’s briefing, McEnany said in a statement the following day. Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and make negative headlines.

But behind the scenes, Trump’s remarks were used as evidence by senior officials as to why they needed to crack down on the unverified information presented to the president. Either they didn’t know what he was going to say, which isn’t ideal, or they didn’t fight back until he went to the briefing, a former senior communications official in the Trump administration said. . It was a huge unforced error that could have been avoided. “

By this time, White House aides were already debating the effectiveness of Trump’s delivery of health information to the public and the obligation to answer any questions a reporter might ask him. Some aides as well as Republican allies on Capitol Hill were pushing for the president to take a back seat to his health experts on the podium.

It became like a presser for the sake of having a presser. We had nothing to announce or any real political plans, said a former White House official. If you just spoke, a question and an answer [with reporters] was not going to be helpful.

Trump would end up doing just a handful of additional press conferences after the bleaching episode before resuming them in July. A year later, the episode is still seen as a pivotal point in the fight against Covid and a top-notch exposure of what can go wrong when an overconfident president thinks he can push his way through a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic.

Undoubtedly [it was] a pivotal moment in presidential communications, and while it’s easy to laugh about, I hope it educates leaders and communicators for decades, former Obama White House press secretary said , Robert Gibbs. But that was the time when we knew without a doubt the government was over its head, and its ability to both respond effectively and educate Americans on what to do was not going to be far off. to respond at the moment.

