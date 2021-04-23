Palace: no verbal fishing agreement between Duterte and Chinas Xi

MANILA, Philippines Malacaang on Friday denied the existence of a verbal fishing agreement between President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying the country’s chief executive condemns illegal commercial fishing by any country in Philippine waters .

There is no truth in speculation of an alleged verbal fishing agreement between President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and President Xi Jinping, nor that Chinese vessels have been encouraged to stay in the western Philippine Sea despite diplomatic protests and firmly worded statements by Philippine government officials said presidential spokesman Harry Roque in a statement.

This is unfounded and is simply [a] guess what, he added.

Roque released the statement even as Duterte himself said nearly two years ago that he allowed China to fish in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), citing an agreement he made with Xi. in 2016.

We can’t kick them out because they insisted it be theirs, the president said on the 122nd anniversary of the founding of the Presidential Security Group at Malacaang Park in June 2019.

He also said he made a deal with Xi to allow China to fish in the Philippine EEZ after Beijing granted Filipino fishermen access to Scarborough Shoal.

Would you allow the fisherman to fish? Of course. It was our agreement, the president said in a 2019 speech in Malacaang, recalling his meeting with the Chinese leader.

Salvador Panelo, then spokesperson for Dutertes, even declared the verbal fishing agreement was legally binding despite some Cabinet officials claiming it was not enforceable.

But for Roque, any fishing agreement under Philippine laws can only be made through a treaty.

Quoting the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, Roque said that a treaty is an international agreement between states in written form.

Obviously, a treaty must be written. No such treaty or agreement exists between the Philippines and China, he noted.

The President does not tolerate any illegal commercial fishing by any state in Philippine waters. However, the President also recognizes that subsistence (non-commercial) fishing may be permitted as recognition of the traditional fishing rights emphasized by the Arbitral Tribunal itself in its decision on jurisdiction (para. 407) in the case. between the Philippines and China. , he stressed again.

Roque called for stopping malicious speculation and instead focusing on productive activities at the time of the pandemic.

In a recent pre-recorded speech, Duterte said he would only confront China once it started drilling for oil and other resources, as there weren’t enough fish to argue in the western Philippine Sea.

