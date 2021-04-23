Chhattisgarh and Punjab CMs call on PM Modi to bring back parity in vaccine prices

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide vaccine doses to states at the same rates purchased by the Center. At the Covid-19 review meeting with PM Modi on Friday, he also urged the Center to provide an action plan to make the vaccines available to states that will soon start vaccinating people over 18. .

Similar concerns were expressed by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, during the meeting. He called on the prime minister to ensure an adequate vaccine allocation system by May 1, while parity should be maintained in vaccine prices between states and the Center. He also called on PM Modi to ensure a regular and adequate supply of Remdisivir and Tocilizumab and medical oxygen, urging the PM to authorize the National Disaster Response Fund for immunization.

Prime Minister Modi called on key ministers present at the meeting to ensure that oxygen supplies to a state are not interrupted. Every state should ensure that no oxygen tanker, whether destined for any state, is stopped or blocked. Urge states to set up a high-level coordinating committee to deliver oxygen to various hospitals in the state, the prime minister told senior ministers, according to a statement released by the prime minister’s office. He also called on senior ministers to ensure that there is no hoarding of oxygen or essential drugs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with key ministers from states and EU territories that are severely affected by Covid-19. Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Ashok Gehlot, BS Yediyurappa, Pinarayi Vijayan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vijay Rupani, Captain Amarinder Singh, Yogi Adityanath and Bhupesh Baghel attended the meeting. This is the third meeting between senior ministers and the Prime Minister in the past five weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a review meeting with major oxygen manufacturers to discuss the issue of oxygen scarcity in the country after the meeting with chief ministers as several regions, capitals of Hardest-hit state and districts have seen deaths from lack of oxygen as well as intensive care beds and drugs like Remdesivir.