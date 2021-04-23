Trump official said he believes China will erect statues in their honor





Former Obama official Rich Hass recounted the first transitional meetings with the Trump administration in 2016. A member of Trump’s circle told Hass that the United States was in “an existential struggle” with the United States. China and that it was imperative that they win. When they did, the Trump official continued, there would be “statues erected in our honor.” See more stories on the Insider business page.

A former Obama official said the Trump administration believed it would do so well to negotiate with China that there would one day be statues erected in their honor.

Ryan Hass, who served as director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia on the National Security Council under President Obama, shared the anecdote during the launch of his new book, “Stronger: Adapting America’s Strategy to China in the Age of Competitive Interdependence ”.

Hass recalled that he visited Trump Tower in the days following the 2016 election to brief the incoming administration on Chinese US policy.

“The Trump administration had just been elected and they refused to receive information from the Obama administration. They said they got it, they knew what they needed to know, they had a plan,” he said. he said.

However, he continued, “the president and [National Security Adviser] Susan Rice insisted that they are receiving a briefing on China. And the instructions we had were not to try to spin the ball, not to try to persuade them of anything, just give them the facts so they know what they would inherit. “

Hass then recounted how a Trump administration official responded to their debriefing.

“We had about five minutes to explain how we got to where we were when the person across the table just raised their hand and said, ‘We got it. We have heard enough. We know what we need to know. “The problem with you Obama guys is that you don’t understand that the United States and China are locked in an existential struggle that if the United States does not win there will be no way. – not be from the United States in 50 or a hundred years. do whatever we can to win, and when we do, statues will be built in our honor. ‘”

Trump pushed for a trade war with China in the first months and years of his presidency, imposing high tariffs on Chinese goods and pushing forward a series of restrictions and sanctions against China through China’s departments. State and justice.

Beijing retaliated by imposing sanctions on more than two dozen officials and Trump allies, including Mike Pompeo, Steve Bannon and John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser.

Later, as the coronavirus pandemic spread in early 2020, the president tried to blame the virus outbreak on China.

“While there are no statues to be found, the Trump administration has succeeded in erecting barriers to an Asia-Pacific strategy that can best achieve the United States’ strategic goals of economic equity and rights, addressing transnational challenges such as climate change and pandemics while mitigating the risk of conflict, ”said Steven Okun, senior advisor at McLarty Associates and host of the book launch, at Insider.

Hass said he was shocked by the official’s claim that China is erecting statues in honor of the Trump administration.

The comment, he said, “provided an early indication that there would be a change in the way the United States would approach China.”

