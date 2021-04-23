Greta Thunberg changes Twitter biography to Boris Johnson dig





Environmental activist is well known for poking fun at world leaders on social media Greta Thunberg hit back at Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter after making a comment on the ‘rabbit hugs’ in an attempt to get other countries around the world to take action on climate change. Speaking virtually at this year’s Climate Leaders Summit, hosted by US President Biden, Johnson said: “It is vital for all of us to show that this is not just a politically green act. okay and expensive to hug the bunny or the way you want to put it. There is nothing wrong with hugging the bunny but you know what I’m getting at. “ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said tackling climate change is not all about a green, politically correct act of hugging an expensive rabbit. https://t.co/8wfNzRjfAf pic.twitter.com/9MeNtdSSyM Reuters (@Reuters) April 23, 2021 In response to the Prime Minister’s speech, the 18-year-old environmental activist took to Twitter in her usual style to mock another world leader on social media. Thunberg changed his Twitter bio to include “bunny hugger” in a dig reported to the Prime Minister, following his speech at this year’s climate summit. | NEW: Greta Thunberg has now changed her bio to bunny hugger following Prime Minister’s comments on climate change pic.twitter.com/XdWPHY4n1F Politics for all (@PoliticsForAlI) April 22, 2021 In January 2020, Thunberg comically changed her Twitter name to ‘Sharon’ after Amanda Henderson mistakenly stated on Celebrity mastermind that ‘Sharon’ was the name of the Swedish climate change activist who wrote Greta’s famous book No one is too small to make a difference. People found the activist’s new Twitter bio hilarious. On Twitter, one user, who shared an image from Greta’s new bio, said: “Just awesome Greta’s Twitter game #bunnyhugger.” Another said: “Greta Thunberg changed her bio to ‘bunny hugger’ and I’m here for it.” Leaders from China, Russia, Canada, Japan and Brazil also attended the two-day virtual summit, which coincided with Earth Day. Speaking to world leaders, Johnson said, “I want to leave you with the thought that we can rebuild better from this pandemic by rebuilding greener. “Remember the UK has been able to reduce its own CO2 emissions by around 42% from 1990 levels and we’ve seen our economy grow by 73%, you can do both at both. Cake have eat is my message to you. “ He added: “Let’s work together on this.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos