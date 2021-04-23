What’s next for the Chinese president

Former Beijing Central Party School professor Cai Xia complained bitterly last May that the constitutional review allowing Xi to stay in office had been imposed on top leaders.

He forced everyone to [meeting of the Central Committee] to swallow the review like it’s stuffing shit down their throats, she said in a widely publicized speech. Cai, who coined the term exquisite totalitarianism, was stripped of her Communist Party membership after her comments and now lives in exile abroad.

Party rules

China’s rapid suppression of COVID-19, its continued economic strength, and the engagement of all levels of the system in the fight against the United States have, so far, strengthened Xis’ position.

Xi and senior Beijing officials have remained silent on how long he intends to stay in power. But few Chinese analysts doubt that the issue of succession and the manipulation of internal party rules will reappear, perhaps before next year’s convention.

How, then, could a succession play out, either in the short term or later, if Xi remains in power for another decade?

Is Xi like Stalin after the purges of the 1930s, a leader who so completely eliminated his rivals and intimidated the system that he will be in place until he can no longer perform his duties, leaving a battle of succession in its wake?

Or will the system produce a Newtonian backlash against his global power, causing him to resign prematurely, or at least forcing him to set a timeline for his departure?

If not, is there a middle way, of orderly succession in the next five to ten years?

The orderly and steady transfer of power, although widely taken for granted in modern democracies, remains a source of conflict and instability in authoritarian systems. China is not immune to these realities.

As Donald Trump’s effort to discredit President Joe Biden’s victory demonstrates, even democratic systems with strong legal procedures and long-standing conventions can struggle to manage a peaceful transition.

The abolition of presidential term limits in early 2018, in shorthand reporting, was the reversal of the only constraint put in place by Deng Xiaoping a quarter of a century earlier to prevent a repeat of the dictatorial regime of Mao Zedongs.

New standards

In truth, Deng’s two-term presidential term, formalized in 1982, was the start of a gradual, imperfect and, as it turned out, fragile process of institutionalizing elite politics during decades.

What was seen as its cornerstone, the smooth and orderly transitions of rulers, actually only happened once in a full-blown manner, when Xi himself took office in 2012 from Hu.

Xi inherited Hu’s three main positions as general secretary of the Communist Party, chairman of the Central Military Commission, and state chairman in late 2012 and early 2013.

Until Xi rejected the process, the new transfer standards were seen as a turning point in Chinese politics.

Han Dayuan, Dean of Renmin University Law School, a post with deputy ministerial status, argued in 2018 that term limits were an effective constraint on life tenure, concentration of power and the emergence of a personality cult.

Since Xis serves many times, whoever he chooses to replace him should be loyal and loyal in public. It is only with such assurances that Xi would feel that he, his family and associates will be safe in retirement.

The question of how to ensure a safe and prosperous political life beyond is high on the list of concerns of any autocratic leader. For example, late last year the Russian Duma began considering a bill granting immunity to former presidents and their families, a clear sign that Vladimir Putin considers his freedom to be in danger once he ‘He’s retiring.

In the case of Mikhail Gorbachev, the exception proves the rule. As a Russian newspaper joked on the 90th anniversary of the former Soviet leaders last month: He was the first leader in Russia’s millennial history who voluntarily resigned, remained alive and at large.

In China, all of Maos’ potential successors have died or been brutally ousted. Dengs, two hand-picked successors, were both overthrown and excluded from public life, one of them spending decades under house arrest.

In contrast, the Chinese leaders who voluntarily relinquished power, Jiang Zemin and Hu, enjoyed a secure retirement and kept their immediate families out of jail.

In fact, term limits in China were widely seen to be entrenched now, as they had worked so well in keeping the system stable as the economy grew. The two – political stability and economic growth – seemed to reinforce each other.

Third scenario: a coup

Xi and the CCP have been silent on the first, and most unlikely, succession scenario of a leadership change at the next Party Congress in late 2022.

Even if Xi appoints a successor in 2022, so that he can retire five years later, it stands to reason that he would continue to wield tremendous power, as Deng Xiaoping did after 1989.

A third possible scenario is a coup, a threat that senior Chinese officials have talked about widely. In an internal speech published in 2016, Xi referred to political conspiracy activities aimed at destroying and dividing the Party.

While the precise deal between Xi and members of the elite is unknown, we can assume that a dramatic economic downturn or repeated mismanagement of international crises would make Xis’ job more fragile.

That said, any potential coup leader faces insurmountable barriers, starting with gaining support from key members of the military-security bureaucracy without alerting the outgoing leader and his supporters.

A conventional leadership challenge, which would unfold through a more formal process, shares some of the same challenges.

Even if we accept the CCP’s claim that Xi has no plans to rule for life, his evisceration of the norms of succession leaves the country ill-prepared for his sudden death or incapacity.

Xi is 67 years old, has been a smoker, is overweight, has a very stressful job, and, according to state media, finds joy in exhaustion.

Should Xi die in office or become seriously ill, the transition process, at least on paper, is straightforward. According to the party constitution, the general secretary is chosen at a full session of the Central Committee and from among the existing members of the inner circle of Politburos.

The few sentences contained in party and state constitutions, however, are almost certainly insufficient to describe what would happen. A power vacuum would be a nightmare for the CCP.

There is another scenario to consider, X’s is a health related disability.

In Stalin’s case, it took him nearly five full days to finally succumb to the debilitating stroke he suffered on March 1, 1953. Leonid Brezhnev atrophied for years before he died, reducing his government capacity and its health. . The same applies to Mao Zedong.

The report on which this article is based, written with Jude Blanchette of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, details these different success scenarios, without expressing a thoughtful preference for any of them.

In the authors’ opinion, the least likely scenarios are for Xi to retire in 2022 or to choose a clear successor next year to take over in 2027. The more likely Xi will rule for the next decade. , possibly until 2035, when a number of its flagship programs are due to be completed.

Staying in office also depends on good health, of course. But by 2035, Xi will be 82, roughly the same age as Joe Biden at the end of his first White House term.

This article is suitable from a report After Xi: Future scenarios for leadership succession in post-Xi Jinping China, by Richard McGregor of the Lowy Institute and Jude Blanchette of the Freeman Chair in Chinese Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.