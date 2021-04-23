Deploying IAF to Reduce Travel Time for Oxygen Supply, Modi Notifies CMs in 11 High Load Covid States: The Tribune India

Aditi Tandon

Tribune press service

New Delhi, April 23

In the wake of 25 critically ill Covid patients dying at Gangaram Hospital in Delhi, which suffered from oxygen shortages throughout the night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Indian Air Force had been deployed to reduce travel time for oxygen supplies.

Faced with the most colossal challenge of his seven-year reign at the Center, the Prime Minister met with the chief ministers of 11 high-burden states as daily Covid cases crossed the 3.3 lakh mark, continuing to push the health systems at breaking point.

Even as the prime minister engaged chief ministers on the oxygen crisis, hospitals in the nation’s capital took to Twitter to send alarm messages to authorities saying they only had a few hours left. oxygen to support patients.

On Friday morning, the medical director of Gangaram hospital said 25 patients had died and more than 60 more were in need of medical oxygen supplies.

Similar stories have come from the Holy Family Hospital in Delhi, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and several others who have spent their days reporting extremely low oxygen supplies when they should have been caring for sick patients. .

Outside Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, desperate family members cried as they expressed their horror and shock at the state of affairs. A woman whose husband had been lying in the open air since last night for lack of a bed or oxygen broke down and said, “Aise kaise chalega?”

Cries of disbelief and anguish tear the air outside all Delhi hospitals even as Chief Minister of State Arvind Kejriwal has been ticked off by the Prime Minister for broadcasting his speech live at the official meeting.

Kejriwal was overheard saying to the Prime Minister during the meeting, “Please, Mr. Prime Minister, call on the top ministers of the states that are blocking the oxygen supply to Delhi even after increasing our quota and tell us also who should we call at the Center if reports or supply barriers continue to occur. Will Delhi suffer from oxygen because we don’t have oxygen factories here? “

The Prime Minister interrupted Kejriwal as he relayed his speech live and said: “What is being done is against the decorum and discipline of the internal meeting. This is not correct. “

Kejriwal apologized, saying, “I will take care in the future and please forgive me for any intrusion.”

The prime minister said the railways and the IAF had been commissioned to facilitate the supply of oxygen. The Prime Minister urged states to stoop sharply on accumulators and blackmailers of essential drugs and injections and acknowledged that Covid is now affecting multiple states as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities at once.

“We have to work together. If we work together, our resources will not seem scarce, ”said the Prime Minister.

Regarding the oxygen supply, he said industrial oxygen had been diverted to meet immediate needs and urged all states to work together and coordinate with each other to meet the requirements for drugs and oxygen.

“Every state should ensure that no oxygen tanker, whether destined for any state, is stopped or blocked. Each state should set up a high-level coordinating committee to deliver oxygen to different hospitals. This committee should ensure that as soon as there is an allocation of oxygen from the Center, it can provide oxygen as needed to various hospitals in the state immediately.

The Prime Minister subsequently met with the major oxygen manufacturers and urged them to further increase their supplies.

After the CMs pointed out supply constraints and wasted travel time as the main challenges of the oxygen problem, the prime minister said: “The central government is working all possible options to reduce travel time. and tanker turnaround time. For this, the railroads launched Oxygen Express. Empty oxygen tankers are also carried by the Air Force to reduce one-way travel time.

In an important message to states, the PM urged more testing to detect latent infections. He said the Center provided 13 crores of vaccine doses for free to states.

“We will have to work in mission mode to get more and more people vaccinated,” the prime minister said, urging hospital security after an oxygen tanker leaked from a hospital in Nashik that has killed 24 people.