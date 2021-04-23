Developed countries urged to honor commitment to climate change assistance







Developed countries were urged to honor their pledge to provide financial and technological assistance to developing countries to tackle climate change at the Leaders’ Climate Summit on Thursday via video link. “Developed states must provide public climate finance, including the long-pledged $ 100 billion for climate action in developing countries, at the G7 summit in June,” said the secretary general of the UN, Antonio Guterres, at the summit organized by the White House. “It’s essential for trust and collective action,” he said. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said it is essential that developed countries honor their pledge of $ 100 billion a year for climate action in developing countries. “While there is a need to increase the amounts of funding, it will not be sufficient to meet the needs of small island developing states unless it is accessible, flexible enough to target support for all vulnerabilities,” Holness said. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also called on developed countries to provide assistance to developing countries, especially for climate change. Aid on climate change “should be provided separately and should not be part of conventional development aid,” Ramaphosa said, noting that poorer countries pay the price for emissions created by richer countries. “When given in the form of loan financing, the debt burden of developing countries is compounded,” Ramaphosa said, urging developed economies to shoulder their responsibilities to developing economies. “The time has come for the signal to be unequivocal,” said President of the Marshall Islands, David Kabua, whose country is threatened by rising sea levels. “Too often, vulnerable countries hear the excuse that state emission reductions are too costly, but political signals, especially from large economies, shape investment and innovation decisions for pathways. low carbon, ”Kabua said. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that an immediate and ambitious plan of action should be taken by developed countries to reduce their carbon emissions in order to keep the global temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius and that developing countries should also focus on mitigation measures. “Big economies, international financial institutions and the private sector should come forward for concessional climate finance as well as innovation,” Hasina said. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the global partnership must be strengthened to achieve the goal of the Paris Agreement and the next joint program. “Developing countries will achieve a similar ambition if the commitment of developed countries is credible with real support. Support and respect for commitments from developed countries are necessary,” he said. Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said the price of forest carbon credits should be increased to at least US $ 100 per tonne in order to meet the climate targets set out in the Paris Agreement. Tshisekedi said the current price of $ 5 a tonne was neither fair nor realistic, and achieving carbon neutrality would not be possible without taking into account forest conservation and regeneration. At the Copenhagen climate summit in 2009, developing countries were promised $ 100 billion per year in climate finance starting in 2020 to help them reduce their emissions, adapt to the effects of climate change and offset the costs associated with limiting their dependence on fossil fuels. But this commitment, reiterated in the historic Paris agreement of 2015, was not honored last year.









