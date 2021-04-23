Turkish Court Orders Erdogan To Stop Denying Journalists’ Credentials | News and events in Germany and around the world | DW

The Turkish State Council, the country’s highest administrative court, recently ruled that the Directorate of Communication, which is under the control of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, can no longer refuse to grant press accreditation to journalists in citing vague or arbitrary reasons for the decision.

The case was brought to court by the country’s second association of journalists, the CGD (Cagdas Gazeteciler Dernegi). The judges ruled that the CGD’s lawsuit had legal merit and ruled that the government could no longer use vague or arbitrary grounds, such as “violations of national security and public order”, to justify the refusal. press accreditation.

Journalists took to the streets to demonstrate for press freedom

“ The embargo has been legally lifted ”

Onur Can Keskin, an attorney for CGD, told DW that the court ruling must be implemented immediately: “The court ruling is binding. Directors must comply with the ruling.”

Keskin said the most troubling aspect of the government’s approach is that it’s unclear exactly why most of the requests were turned down, adding that most of the reasons given are simply incomprehensible.

After the court ruling, accreditation applications can no longer be suspended indefinitely with officials saying they are “under review.” Over the past two years, the Communications Directorate has rejected requests in 1,238 requests and refused to renew accreditation in 1,372 other cases.

Among the journalists whose applications are currently in limbo and who have been classified “under review” are Turkish employees of Deutsche Welle.

According to a report published by the non-governmental organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF), around 95% of Turkish media are under government control. Limited access to accreditation is another barrier for journalists, as they are unable to practice their profession if the government revokes their press titles or lets them expire without renewing them.

In many countries of the world, press passes are issued by associations or unions of professional journalists, which is not the case in Turkey. Until 2018, this role fell to the Directorate General for Press and Information. Although it was closely linked to the Ankara government, no such offenses were recorded at the time, possibly because journalists’ organizations were also represented there.

Without press credentials, journalists may find it difficult to do their jobs

New way to put pressure on journalists: stop issuing press passes

When Turkey introduced its new presidential system in 2017, the role of issuing press accreditation was transferred to the Presidential Directorate of Communication, i.e. to President Erdogan. Fahrettin Altun, a Turkish politician who previously headed the controversial SETA (Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research) think tank, has been asked to lead the management and the issuance of the press accreditation is fully under the control of the president since.

Altun called some journalists terrorists

Since then, various vague excuses have been invoked to justify journalists’ refusal of the right to work, most often for reasons such as “to harm national security and public order” or “to undermine professional honor. journalism ”are cited. CEO Altun has used the leverage his position gives him to keep opposition journalists or those who publish content the government dislikes from practicing.

As many media outlets come under increasing legal and financial pressure, the government has labeled journalists who publish critical articles in print or on social media as “terrorists.”

Requests for accreditation from journalists working in the Turkish department of DW have been labeled “under review”. Some requests were submitted more than six months ago. Written requests for status updates have gone unanswered.

Why are press credentials so important?

Journalists who do not have proper press credentials are not considered journalists by the Turkish state, and the police may prevent such people from conducting street interviews or attending social events. Their requests for information or interviews go unanswered and they are not allowed to participate in government events such as official ministerial or presidential press conferences.

If the decision of the Council of State is legally binding and must in fact be immediately followed, the first reactions of the direction of communication clearly showed that the body did not intend to do so.

After the court ruling was made public, Fahrettin Altun again compared journalists who were denied accreditation to terrorists: “As long as we are in power, we will fight against those terrorists who sell ‘propaganda’. “Under the guise of” journalism “. Fans of terror shouldn’t get excited for nothing. Altun also claimed that his agency had already started improving the rules criticized in the court’s verdict.

Legal adviser says the pressure won’t stop

Speaking to DW, Veysel Ok of the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), a Turkish non-profit association, summed up the director’s statement with the following words: “The State Council, in its latest decision, ruled that press powers cannot be used as an instrument to intimidate journalists. The shadow that the Communication Directorate has cast on journalists must be lifted. Yet, as can be seen in Fahrettin Altun’s statement , the government has already taken steps to enact new, more restrictive rules. The government clearly has no intention of stopping using illegal means to increase pressure on journalists. “

Lack of accreditation may cause journalists to rethink what they publish, RSF’s Onderoglu said

Erol Onderoglu of Reporters Without Borders has similar concerns. He said the current situation “gives the impression that journalists awaiting press accreditation are not welcome and that they had better think twice about what they intend to publish.” Yet the RSF representative says international pressure is the right approach to end the Turkish government’s abusive tactics.

This article was translated from German by Jon Shelton.