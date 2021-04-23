Trumbull County woman battles over becoming Donald J. Trump State Park





Many say Trump’s popularity here could push name change forward

by: Patty Coller

Posted: April 23, 2021 / 07:20 AM EDT / Updated: April 23, 2021 / 07:20 AM EDT

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – With the national spotlight now on Mosquito Lake in Bazetta Township, a Hubbard woman is re-launching her efforts to stop a proposal to change the park’s name to Donald J. Trump State Park.

Internal bill 261

Loychik has so far six co-sponsors for the bill.

Hubbard resident Antonette Scharsu is fiercely against the idea. She sent a letter to Columbus lawmakers again asking them to refuse to name the park after the former president.

“I grew up fishing and swimming on Mosquito Lake as a kid with my parents. It’s a beautiful place, I don’t even care about the name “ Mosquito Lake ” because I don’t associate that name with negative connotations, only good memories. However, the name “Donald J. Trump” encompasses a multitude of associations that are negative and hostile to the obvious majority of American citizens. I don’t want anything more than everyone to feel welcomed, comfortable and included when visiting their national parks, ”Scharsu wrote.

Scharsu continues to garner support against the name change through its change.org petition.

National media reported on the idea of ​​the name change, saying Trump won Ohio in the 2020 election with more votes than any candidate in the state’s history. Many say his popularity here could help advance the name change.

