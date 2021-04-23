Lockdown possible if COVID-19 SOPs not followed, says Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said government would be forced to impose a lockdown if coronavirus (COVID-19) standard operating procedures (SOPs) are not followed to stem the third wave of infections across the country .

The Prime Minister, while briefing the media after a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) to review the current COVID-19 situation across the country, urged the public to follow SOPs, otherwise the government will be forced to shut down cities to fight infection. rate.

If a lockdown is imposed, the working class will suffer the most, the prime minister said while warning the public that Pakistan could find itself in a situation similar to India, which now faces a shortage of resources. oxygen, the country reporting one of the highest infection rates since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, the prime minister announced that the government will seek the help of the Pakistani military to enforce the SOPs and curb the rising rate of infection during the third wave of the deadly disease.

Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned that the reason for the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination across the country is the shortage of vaccines around the world and the government is trying to procure more doses for the country.

National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) chief Asad Umar, while speaking alongside the prime minister, said the country had already used 90% of its oxygen production capacity.

The minister said steps were being taken to improve the oxygen supply and urged people to take SOPs and the pandemic seriously, as was done in the first wave of infections last year, if not all. the world should face more stringent restrictions.

Decisions taken at the SCC meeting

It was decided during the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) meeting that schools in cities with a positivity rate above 5% will remain closed until Eid-ul-Fitr and this includes grades 9 to 12. , which were recently reopened to prepare students for upcoming board exams.

In addition, markets will remain open until 6 p.m. only while essential businesses will be allowed to operate later. It is relevant to mention that a list of these “essential businesses” will be published by the government.

During this time, restaurants will only be allowed to operate take-out and delivery services, with outside and inside dining being completely prohibited until Eid-ul-Fitr.

Indoor gymnasiums are also to remain closed and offices will operate with only 50 percent capacity while keeping 50 percent working from home.

