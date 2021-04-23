No resource shortage Oxygen shortage PM Modi assures CMs of states most affected by Covid

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured the Center’s full support to all states in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic and said that if we work as one nation there will be no shortage of resources.

Prime Minister Modi, who chaired a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation with the chief ministers of 11 states and Union territories that recently reported peak numbers of cases, noted that the virus was affecting several States as well as level 2 and level 3 cities at a time.

Prime Minister Modi called for working together to fight the pandemic with collective power.

Affirming that the biggest basis for India’s success during the first wave of the pandemic was our united efforts and united strategy, he reaffirmed the need to address this challenge in the same way.

Prime Minister Modi further said that the Union Health Ministry is also in contact with states and is closely monitoring the situation and providing the necessary advice to states from time to time.

He also took note of the points made by states on oxygen supply and said there was a continued effort to increase oxygen supply.

“All relevant government departments and ministries are also working together. Industrial oxygen has also been diverted to meet immediate needs, ”he added.

Prime Minister Modi urged all states to work together and coordinate to meet drug and oxygen requirements.

Urging states to verify the hoarding and black market marketing of oxygen and drugs, he said every state should ensure that no oxygen tanker, whether destined for any state, be stopped or blocked.

Prime Minister Modi urged states to set up a high-level coordinating committee to deliver oxygen to various hospitals in the state.

“This coordinating committee should ensure that as soon as there is an allocation of oxygen from the center, it can immediately provide oxygen as needed in different hospitals in the state,” he said.

The Prime Minister informed chief ministers that he chaired an oxygen supply meeting earlier on Thursday and will attend today to discuss all options to increase oxygen supply.

He said the Center is working on all possible options to reduce the travel time and turnaround time of oxygen tankers.

“For this, the railways have launched Oxygen Express. Empty oxygen tankers are also carried by the Air-Force to reduce one-way travel time, ”he added.

Stating that there is a need to focus on testing as well as upgrading resources, Prime Minister Modi stressed that widespread testing should be carried out so that people can easily access the facility.

Noting that India runs the largest immunization program in the world and that more than 13 crores of vaccine doses have so far been provided free to states by the Indian government, he said that “our immunization program should not be not slow down in this situation ”.

“The campaign launched by the central government to provide free vaccines to all citizens over 45 as well as healthcare workers and frontline workers will also continue in the same way. From May 1, the vaccine will be available to all citizens over the age of 18. We will also have to work in mission mode to vaccinate more and more people, ”he added.

Prime Minister Modi further said that the safety of hospitals is also very important, as well as all measures for treating patients.

Expressing sorrow over recent incidents of oxygen leaks and fires in hospitals, he said hospital administrative staff needed to be made more aware of safety protocols.

Prime Minister Modi also urged the administration to continually educate people so that they do not panic buying.

“With united efforts, we will be able to stop this second wave of pandemic across the country,” he said.

Previously, a presentation was given by Dr. VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog, highlighting the preparations underway to counter the new wave of infections.

Dr Paul also presented the roadmap for increasing medical facilities and targeted treatment of patients. He briefed everyone on strengthening medical infrastructure, teams and supplies, clinical management, containment, immunization, and community engagement.

During the interaction, the Chief Ministers briefed Prime Minister Modi on the actions taken by the respective state governments in the current wave.

They also noted that the guidance given by the Prime Minister and the roadmap presented by Niti Aayog would help them to better plan their responses.

Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with chief ministers came as India recorded more than three lakh cases for the second day in a row on Friday.

The total number of active cases in India reached 24,28,616, representing 14.93 percent of the country’s total positive cases.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala together account for 59.12% of the total active cases in India.