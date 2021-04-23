Biden News live: latest climate summit and updates from Trump





Watch live as Biden administration hosts day two of the Climate Leaders’ Summit

The final and second day of the Joe Bidens Virtual Climate Summit is now underway and is expected to see top Democrats, business and labor leaders discussing their vision for a transition to a cleaner, more sustainable U.S. economy.

The US president kicked off the proceedings Thursday by unveiling a new pledge to halve US emissions by 2030, but climate activists with Extinction Rebellion have remained unimpressed with his bullish plans, dumping cow manure near the White House in protest.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has sought to accuse LeBron James of making racist remarks, after the NBA star wrote a now-deleted social media post calling for accountability and justice after the fatal shooting by 16-year-old MaKhia Bryant police.

In a rambling statement, the former US president, known for using dog whistles and slurs while seeking and performing his duties, criticized racist speeches by sportsmen, which he said was divisive, unpleasant. , insulting and degrading.

His verbal attack came after Mr James deleted a tweet about the Ohio murder that captioned a photo of Officer Nicholas Reardon with the words youre next. The Los Angeles Lakers star said his post just hours after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year was used to create more hatred.

Meanwhile,

Read more:

Bill Gates thanks Biden for restoring America’s climate leadership role

Bill Gates thanked Joe Biden for re-establishing the Americas leadership role on climate change.

It’s a promising time, said the Microsoft co-founder. Climate activists and youth in particular bring incredible energy and attention to this issue. They demand action, and rightly so.

He said governments around the world were responding to those demands with ambitious commitments, in Paris six years ago and in Glasgow later this year.

But the existing technology will not allow us to meet our ambitious goals, he said, citing the current costs of zero-carbon technologies and calling for investments in innovation and the development of the necessary infrastructure.

Andy GregoryApril 23, 2021 13:50

16,19,181,873Vast increase in hope of young Americans for the future of the country, according to a survey

As Joe Biden nears his 100th day in office, a new Harvard Institute of Politics poll suggests young Americans have far more hope for their country’s future than they were four years ago years, with the most significant changes seen among people of color.

About 56% of those polled now say they have hope for the future of the Americas, down from just 31% in fall 2017.

Four years ago, only 18% of black Americans surveyed said they had hope for America. That figure now stands at 72%, according to the Harvard Public Opinion Project survey.

Andy GregoryApril 23, 2021 13:44

1619181482

For too long, this climate conversation has been seen as a zero-sum game, a trade-off between climate or economics. More, said US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

Going big on our ambitions means that it would create jobs for millions of people, construction workers, project managers, engineers, technicians, [and] so much more.

This means that we can all do good by our people as we do good by the planet. We can uplift communities that have been destroyed, we can repair moral debts owed to those who bear the burden of fossil fuel pollution. It is an exciting time.

Andy GregoryApril 23, 2021 13:38

United States Energy Secretary describes climate push as moonstroke of our generations

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said her department will announce new goals for bold and achievable leaps in next-generation technologies, starting with hydrogen, carbon capture, industrial fuels and fuel storage. ‘energy.

We will bring together our 17 national laboratories, universities and our private sector to unlock major breakthroughs, Ms. Granholm said.

We have already announced a target of further halving the price of solar energy by 2030. And then, well start reducing the cost of clean renewable hydrogen by 80% by 2030, making it competitive with the market. natural gas.

Would cut battery cell prices in half again and reduce the need for critical materials, making electric vehicles affordable and possibly even cheaper than gasoline vehicles. And would dramatically reduce the cost of capturing atmospheric carbon while increasing incentives for large-scale efforts around the world.

It is the moon of our generations.

Andy GregoryApril 23, 2021 13:35

1619180691

Brenda Mallory, chair of the White Houses Council on Environmental Quality, said Joe Bidens’ approach to climate is guided by a few core beliefs:

That everyone has the fundamental right to drink clean water and breathe clean air. That for too many people we have failed to provide these protections, in the United States and elsewhere.

Correcting these historic wrongs will not be easy and requires a long-term commitment. But recognizing the need for change is a critical first step, Ms. Mallory said.

Andy GregoryApril 23, 2021 13:24

Cities and businesses hold key to beating climate change, says Mike Bloomberg

We can’t wait for Cop26 to act, said 2020 presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg at the summit.

We have a chance here today to demonstrate what strong leadership looks like. Yes, it is about setting ambitious goals, but also about bringing together everyone from all parts of the world and working as a team to achieve them. Not just in government, but also in the private sector.

He added: If you look at the data, cities and businesses hold the key to beating climate change. They are responsible for the vast majority of emissions. It is therefore essential to help them and encourage them to act.

Andy GregoryApril 23, 2021 13:20

1619180118Cop26 is essential to keep warming below 1.5 ° C, says John Kerry

US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry is launching the climate summit today.

Speaking of the discussions that took place on the sidelines of yesterday’s summit, he said: Many countries have underlined the essential role of Cop26 in Glasgow to maintain 1.5 ° C as the limit of the warming we are facing.

And because we know that we are already at 1.2C, we have a very small margin to play.

Mr Kerry said words are not enough, and ending a settlement in Glasgow is not enough that what is essential is the actions, the results, especially of the world’s biggest emitters.

He added that delegates from many countries echoed President Bidens’ themes that climate action is an opportunity for job creation and that it is important to leave behind communities dependent on them. fossil fuels.

Andy GregoryApril 23, 2021 1:15 PM

United States can tap into $ 38 billion in existing funds to help communities affected by disappearance of coal, new report suggests

A new report from a group appointed by the White House released today suggests that the US government can tap into $ 38 billion of existing federal funds to revitalize communities hard hit by the closure of coal mines and power plants in Canada. coal.

The workers in the coal-fired and power plants who built our nation can play a huge role in making the future of clean energy in the Americas a reality, and this report describes only the first steps taken by the administration. Biden to make sure they have these opportunities in their communities, the United States said. energy secretary Jennifer Granholm, member of the working group.

Reuters reports that the US Department of Energy also announced $ 109.5 million in new funding to jumpstart next-generation industries, such as carbon capture projects at existing industrial and power plants, and the extraction of critical minerals from waste streams that will create jobs directly in affected communities.

Andy GregoryApril 23, 2021 1:04 PM

1619178786

Well, cover today’s climate summit events as they happen.

You can look here and at the top of this article.

Andy GregoryApril 23, 2021 12:53 PM

Sweep alt-right: Capitol riot suspect arrested after bragging about on Bumble dating app

A New York man was arrested for allegedly participating in the uprising on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, after bragging about his involvement on the dating app Bumble.

Robert Chapman, of Carmel, New York, was arrested Thursday by the FBI in connection with the riot, with the office claiming in its indictment documents that he sent a message allegedly bragging about having reached Statuary Hall.

James Crump has this report:

Andy GregoryApril 23, 2021 12:28

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

