ASEAN Leaders Meeting for the Benefit of the People of Myanmar





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo Said, the ASEAN Leaders Meeting (ALM) to be held on Saturday (4/4/2021) is in the interest of the people Myanmar. This was transmitted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno marsudi during a press release after attending a bilateral meeting between President Joko Widodo and Vietnamese Prime Minister (PM) Pham Minh Chính at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Friday (4/23/2021). “President Jokowi stressed that this ALM was purely recognized or held for the benefit of the Burmese people,” Retno said in a virtual press release via YouTube’s presidential secretariat. According to Retno, Myanmar’s condition was one of the four talking points between the country’s two leaders. Both expressed concern at the continued violence in Myanmar, which has resulted in loss of life. Also read: Retno Marsudi and Japanese Foreign Minister agree Myanmar crisis must end “Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính has declared that the violence must end immediately in Myanmar,” Retno said. “President Jokowi in the conflict in Myanmar said Indonesia’s position from the start was clear that the safety and well-being of the people of Myanmar is a priority,” he continued. Retno also said Indonesia wants the use of weapons in Myanmar to stop. Thus, the death toll has not increased. “Then, an inclusive dialogue must be conducted immediately so that democracy, security and stability can be restored immediately in Myanmar,” Retno said. “The two leaders hope that the ALM meeting tomorrow can lead to an agreement that is best for the people of Myanmar,” he said. Retno added that the ALM will be held at the ASEAN Secretariat on Saturday afternoon. Also Read: Regarding the plan for the arrival of the head of the Burmese military junta in Jakarta, this was said by the Foreign Ministry Currently, the leaders of the ASEAN countries are already in Jakarta to attend the meeting. However, three countries were unable to participate, namely Thailand, the Philippines and Laos. The meeting, initiated by Indonesia, followed talks between President Joko Widodo and the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as Chairman of ASEAN.

