Stop giving Erdogan a veto on US recognition of the Armenian genocide

Former US President Franklin Roosevelt understood that the Soviet Union was an unworthy ally of the United States, but he also understood that Nazism was the most pressing threat to civilization. To cross this bridge, I would shake hands the devil, he once said to a counselor. . Once the United States crossed the bridge and Nazism was destroyed, the two unlikely allies went their separate ways.

Today, long after the demise of the Soviet unions, Washington’s hands remain locked with other unsavory allies. One of them is Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Although the Cold War made a strategic partnership with Turkey reasonable and the country is still part of NATO today, Turkey is not a natural ally of the United States. Of the three consistent Middle Eastern powers over the past millennium, the Turks, Persians and Arabs, it is Turkey. which historically posed the greatest threat to the West, in part because of its geographical position, but also because of its long history of imperial expansion in Southeast and Central Europe, which lasted until the Era modern. The post-Cold War era and in particular the long tenure of the Erdogans witnessed a return to the historical norm.

Experts debate endlessly whether the strategic posture of the Erdogans today is best described as neo-Ottoman, pan-Islamist, or ethno-supremacist, but this is not really relevant. What matters is that Turkey is an increasingly smart state that shares few interests or values ​​with the West. The benefits of partnerships are simply outweighed by the costs. As last week’s announcement of a complete US withdrawal from Afghanistan shows, the United States is in the process of ending its overextension in the Middle East, Turkey included. Today Turkey is a regional power in a part of the world that no longer has the geostrategic significance it had for the United States 20 years ago.

One consequence of the United States ‘continuing partnership with Turkey is to allow Ankara to exercise a veto right over the United States’ official recognition of the Armenian genocide. In 1981, then US President Ronald Reagan recognized Genocide – the last time a president used this term. Since then, Turkey has de facto gagged Washington. This silence not only undermines the moral credibility of the United States, but projects weakness.

Over the past decade, Turkey has invested heavily in lobbying and public relations firms in the United States. According to public deposits from 2020 these include Amsterdam & Partners, Ballard Partners, Greenberg Traurig, LB International Solutions and Mercury Public Affairs. substantial donations have flocked to pro-Turkish nonprofits. Claim it Atlantic Council, who has money accepted of the Turkish government, ceded to the influence of Ankaras, have also eroded confidence in the objectivity of Washington think tanks. (The Atlantic Council has responded to such criticism by noting that it is diversifying funds raised overseas and that no government pressure compromises its objectivity.) It can be assumed with certainty that wherever the Erdogan government exercises influence in Washington through his network, preventing US recognition of the Armenian genocide is on his priority list.

Senior US defense officials, citing US-Turkish defense cooperation, played a central role in blocking recognition of the genocide. But ties were increasingly strained by Turkey’s arms deliveries to Areas controlled by Islamists in Syria, imprisonment of journalists, purchase of S-400 antiaircraft missiles of Russia, the use of proxies in various conflicts and increasing authoritarianism under Erdogan. The US-Turkish divide was most evident in Syria, where Washington supported Kurdish-dominated Syrian democratic forces to defeat the Islamic State while Turkey attacked them.

If further proof of the competing interests of the United States and Turkey were needed, look no further than Erdogans sympathies for his compatriot, Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite conflicting interests in Syria, Libya and the South Caucasus, Russia and Turkey have maintained a pragmatic relationship. This is possible in part because both states operate largely through proxies rather than risking their own prestige, a lesson they have learned by observing the inability of the Washingtons to extricate themselves from the region with its prestige intact. . This is possible because the two countries, unlike in previous centuries, are no longer locked into conflict by their vast territorial objectives. Perhaps above all else, the Putin-Erdogan bond is possible because their relationship weakens the NATO alliance that Erdogan and Putin likely see as a long-term enemy. This made every strongman ready to endure the setbacks in the relationship, including Russia’s repeated recognition of the Armenian genocide. If the relationship is in the best interests of the Erdogans, recognition will not stand in the way.

Former US President Donald Trump often agreed with Erdoganin, perhaps because they shared at least one common goal: both wanted US troops to leave Syria. Nonetheless, his administration is probably closer to recognition of the Armenian Genocide than most people realize. During the transition period following the election of US President Joe Biden, senior Trump officials seriously considered recognizing the Armenian Genocide, but in the end, for some reason, the White House decided not to do it. The failure to recognize the genocide was a missed opportunity to bolster US sovereignty against Turkey’s attempts to limit US actions and restore US moral credibility.

April 24, Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, marks the anniversary of the deportation of Armenian intellectuals, most of whom were later assassinated, from what was then called Constantinople in 1915. The event triggered the systematic deportation and the murder of over a million Armenians and possibly half a million Assyrians and Greeks in the Ottoman Empire. It is expected that the Biden administration will use this anniversary to finally recognize the Armenian genocide.

Whatever the consequences of Turkey, they will be tolerable. After all, many countries that Turkey does business with, including Russia, recognize the genocide. However, the fact that Turkey seems more invested in preventing the United States from recognizing the genocide than any other country shows how important Washington’s moral statements are. ignore experts and politicians who advise otherwise.

A former colleague of policy planning staff at US state departments called for recognition of the Armenian genocide ripping off the bandage, meaning it will hurt momentarily but will heal soon after. It seems fair and suggests that one needs to be optimistic about the long-term relationship between the United States and Turkey, which many in the United States government are not. Either way, there is a lesson from the past four decades of silence on the issue. rights issues only when it happens to serve a wider interest When, as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeos determined that China’s actions in Xinjiang constitute genocide, it concerns an adversary, then it is best to not to raise human rights issues at all. cynical, belittles the prestige of the United States in the world and dishonors the idealism and sacrifice of millions of Americans.The fact that the American leadership allowed Turkey and its proxies inside Washington to intimidate them in silence for so long is just shameful. .