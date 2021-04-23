Center says Arvind Kejriwal used PM Modi conference with CMs on Covid-19 to play politics: report

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used the Covid review conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a platform to engage in politics, government sources informed on Friday, adding that his speech was not intended for solutions but to escape responsibility.

“(He) chose to spread lies about vaccine prices knowing that the Center does not keep a dose of vaccine with itself and only shares with states,” sources told ANI .

To pursue latest updates on Covid-19 here

They further said that Kejriwal raised the issue of air transport of oxygen, but was unaware that this was already underway.

He spoke of Oxygen Express by the railroads but rail sources say he did not communicate anything about it to the railways.

Government sources added: “Kejriwal has descended to a new low. For the first time, private conversations of the Prime Minister’s meeting with the chief ministers were televised. His entire speech was not aimed at a solution but to play politics and escape responsibility. “

Kejriwal raised the issue of the enormous oxygen shortage in Delhi. “Won’t the people of Delhi get oxygen if there is no oxygen production plant here? Please suggest who should I talk to in the central government when an oil tanker bound for Delhi is arrested in another state, said Delhi’s chief minister.

Amid an unprecedented Covid situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra called a meeting with key ministers from states with high coronavirus cases.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan, and officials of the Minister of Health were present at the meeting with the chief ministers of the different states.

The country is currently witnessing a deadly second wave of Covid-19, with many hospitals in the states facing acute oxygen shortages.

No less than 2,263 deaths and 3,332,730 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours – the highest peak in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

This is the second day in a row that the country has reported more than 3 lakh cases.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used the Covid review conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a platform to engage in politics, government sources informed on Friday, adding that his speech was not intended for solutions but to escape responsibility. “(He) chose to spread lies about vaccine prices knowing that the Center does not keep a dose of vaccine with itself and only shares with states,” sources told ANI . To pursue latest updates on Covid-19 here They further said that Kejriwal raised the issue of air transport of oxygen, but was unaware that this was already underway. He spoke of Oxygen Express by the railroads but rail sources say he did not communicate anything about it to the railways. Government sources added: “Kejriwal has descended to a new low. For the first time, private conversations of the Prime Minister’s meeting with the chief ministers were televised. His entire speech was not aimed at a solution but to play politics and escape responsibility. “ Kejriwal raised the issue of the enormous oxygen shortage in Delhi. “Won’t the people of Delhi get oxygen if there is no oxygen production plant here? Please suggest who should I talk to in the central government when an oil tanker bound for Delhi is arrested in another state, said Delhi’s chief minister. Amid an unprecedented Covid situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra called a meeting with key ministers from states with high coronavirus cases. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan, and officials of the Minister of Health were present at the meeting with the chief ministers of the different states. The country is currently witnessing a deadly second wave of Covid-19, with many hospitals in the states facing acute oxygen shortages. No less than 2,263 deaths and 3,332,730 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours – the highest peak in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. This is the second day in a row that the country has reported more than 3 lakh cases.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.