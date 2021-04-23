Still in charge of the Bakrie & Brothers nomination for the Cisem gas pipeline project, BPH will write to Jokowi





DRAWING. Head of BPH Migas, Mr. Fanshurullah Asa

Journalist: Philemon the Great | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. The Downstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Agency (BPH Migas) guarantees that it will continue to appoint PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk (BNBR) to continue the Cirebon-Semarang (Cisem) gas pipeline project, despite this decision arousing the opposition of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. BPH Migas leader Fanshurullah Asa said his party was ready to write to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) about it. Fanshurullah explained that BPH Migas is under the supervision of the president, so there is no need to write to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. Meanwhile, the decision to appoint BNBR to continue the pipeline project was also stipulated at the BPH Migas committee meeting. "The committee meeting said that we would write a letter directly to the president. We will not respond to the letter from the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources as BPH Migas is accountable to the president," Fanshurullah said on Friday (23 / 4). Read also: Observers say using state budget may speed up Cirebon-Semarang pipeline project He added that his party was ready to follow the president's instructions later. In the meantime, BNBR's determination to continue the Cisem gas pipeline project as the winner of the second auction in 2006 is considered to be in compliance with current regulations. Fanshurullah said that, based on Presidential Regulation No.79 of 2020 on National Strategic Projects, the Cisem gas pipeline financing project is not from APBN or BUMN, but from the private sector. Confirmed separately, Jugi Prajogio, member of the BPH Migas committee, revealed at the last committee meeting that BPH Migas has not changed its decision. For this reason, the implementation of the Cisem project will still be left to the BNBR. BNBR would also have submitted performance bond or the ability to implement the project. "We issued a performance bond before the April 17 deadline," Jugi told Kontan.co.id on Friday (4/23). Jugi also confirmed that BPH Migas was ready to write to the President about the decision taken in this project. "It's like that because BPH is accountable to the president in accordance with the mandate of the Oil and Gas Act," Jugi added.



