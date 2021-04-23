The DOJ treads lightly on Trump





Hello! Welcome to 10 Things in Politics, your weekly take on DC’s greatest stories and beyond. Subscribe here to receive this newsletter.

Send advice to [email protected] or tweet me at @BrentGriffiths.

Here is what we are talking about:

1. INSIDE MAIN JUSTICE: The silence relating to the Department of Justice is revealing. Almost 100 days after the start of the Biden administration, it appears that a DOJ investigation into former President Donald Trump is overtaking investigations in New York and Georgia. With that in mind, Insider explored the DOJ’s reluctance to confront Trump.

Here’s a look at what we found:

There are a lot of tricky questions at stake: Fairly or unfairly, former DOJ officials say a federal case against Trump would risk playing into the same ‘lock him up’ mentality the former president spread against his opponents. An investigation, if it becomes public, could also easily consume Biden’s presidency.

DOJ veterans say that’s why the Attorney General wants to avoid him: “I think the truth is [Merrick] Garland wants Trump investigated like he wants a hole in the head. It’s the last thing he wants as an attorney general, ”a former senior justice ministry official told Insider.

There is no shortage of avenues for an investigation: Former special counsel Robert Mueller has documented several cases of potential obstruction of justice, there is Stormy Daniels’ silent money, and a former prosecutor said the investigation into The murderous riot on Capitol Hill could spread to Trump.

The best bet, they say, would be to try and test the waters in private: “If I’m Garland and [newly confirmed deputy attorney general Lisa] Monaco, I get a briefing that I don’t tell anyone about, “said a former federal prosecutor.” I’m finding out if there’s a way to do a first exam without sending summons to the grand jury and without going public. “

Our exclusive report takes you inside the DOJ’s Trump “problem”.

2. Biden’s climate commitment has a tough road to reality: The president pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade at his virtual climate change summit. It would require sweeping changes in virtually every aspect of American society, reports The New York Times. Experts who played on what the non-binding pledge would mean predict that more than half of new vehicles sold would need to be electric, virtually all coal-fired power plants would shut down, and the number of wind turbines and solar panels would need. . to quadruple. It is achievable, but it is a huge challenge.

Much of that would require congressional membership: but some Republicans point to an uncomfortable reality. As the United States redoubles its efforts, China and India, two of the world’s biggest polluters, remain silent.

WATCH: Climate scientists debunk 13 myths about global warming

Insider Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via Getty Images

3. There is a key meeting on the future of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine today: Insider spoke to five members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee who will vote on what to do with the vaccine. vaccine. Federal officials had previously called for a hiatus after six reports of rare blood clots in young and middle-aged women who had recently been vaccinated. Barring any major surprise, they all seemed eager to start using J & J’s shot again.

Key quote: “I think it is extremely unlikely that we would say that it is too risky to use this vaccine,” said Dr Jose Romero, chairman of the advisory committee and director of the public health department of the Arkansas. He suggested the problem was probably an “abnormal immune response” in a very small number of patients.

Meanwhile, hospitals are overrun in India as virus variants multiply: Insider spoke to people on the ground about the havoc this wave has caused.

4.Senate easily passes anti-Asian hate crime legislation: The bill would direct the Department of Justice to expedite the review of hate crimes related to the coronavirus and improve public reporting of hate crimes. hatred. Calling the proposal “too broad,” Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri was the only lawmaker to vote against.

George Floyd’s family greet Daunte Wright at his funeral Thursday. AP Photo / John Minchillo, Pool

5. Hundreds of people mourn at Daunte Wright’s funeral: Politicians, parents and relatives of George Floyd, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor and Emmett Till attended a service for Wright. Wright, a 20-year-old black man, was killed by Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Porter during a routine traffic stop. Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy. He said, “I haven’t seen a funeral like this since Prince, well, we came to bury the Prince from Brooklyn Center, because you hurt one of our princes.”

6. Washington move of the week: Former HUD secretary Ben Carson has landed a consultant position, the transportation department has filled a post for the first time in over 40 years, and the DNC has stepped up its communications operations. Here are some of the other biggest moves from this week.

Dr Robert C. Hampshire became the Scientific Director of DOT, a post that has not been held since the Reagan era. Carson is now a special consultant for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. and former acting US attorney in Washington Michael Sherwin has joined the Kobre & Kim law firm.

Read the rest of our exclusive list here.

7. The main items on your schedule at any time is:

9:25 a.m .: Vice President Harris travels to Plymouth and Concord, New Hampshire, on a visit for Biden’s entire employment plan. 9:15 a.m .: Biden delivers remarks and attends day two of the climate summit. 11:30 a.m .: Jen Psaki holds the daily White House press briefing. Home Secretary Deb Haaland will join her. 10:00 am: EPA Secretary Michael Regan, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and other senior officials show up at CNN’s “Climate Crisis” town hall.

8. Biden would propose doubling capital gains taxes for rich Americans: he wants to implement a capital gains tax of 39.6% for people earning $ 1 million or more. The White House would use this to help the next part of Biden’s infrastructure plan focused on child care and education. More information on the plan that will be unveiled during Biden’s prime-time speech next week.

9. Experts say other officers accused of George Floyd’s death are almost certain to plead guilty: former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are due to stand trial in August. “I am almost 100% convinced that the likelihood of a guilty plea in all three cases has just increased significantly,” said one expert.

“Black Bottom of Ma Rainey”. Netflix

10. Get Ready for Oscar Weekend: The Oscars air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and we’ve got a glimpse of what to expect. First of all, our predictions. From the late Chadwick Boseman to “Nomadland”, here are who we think will be the big winners of the evening.

One last thing.

Today’s trivial question: Today is the bard’s birthday. On that note, do you know which of Shakespeare’s plays future President Abraham Lincoln referred to in his inaugural address in the House? Email your proposal and question suggestion to me at [email protected]

Have a good week-end. I’ll see you on Monday!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos