Chinese Communist worshipers flock to red sites ahead of party’s centenary





JINGGANGSHAN, China Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for a rediscovery of the history of the holidays, and here, in the heart of the faith, pilgrims are answering the call.

This hilltop city of nearly 200,000 people in southeastern China, celebrated as the cradle of the Red Army and the cradle of the Chinese Revolution, is one of many sites that have taken on almost spiritual significance to people. worshipers as they prepare to mark the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party.

People from all over China come here and see Jinggangshan as a holy place in their lives, a spiritual home for them, Mayor Jiao Xuejun told foreign reporters during a recent visit organized by the Chinese government. The image of Maos adorns items in a gift shop in Jinggangshan, China.

Photo:



Jonathan Cheng / The Wall Street Journal



Since 2012, when Mr. Xi took the reins of the Communist Party, he has worked to reestablish the party, which in recent decades seemed increasingly out of step with China’s adoption of capital, is firmly entrenched in the center of daily life, planting its slogans of Chinese rejuvenation and core socialist values ​​in every corner of the country. The 100th anniversary of the founding of the parties in July 1921 offers Mr. Xi a timely opportunity to reaffirm these values, and red historic sites such as Jinggangshan and Zunyi in southwest China are being exploited for the cause. Last year was difficult for Jinggangshan, like everywhere, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted tourism. At the city’s groundbreaking museum, the annual number of visitors fell by more than half in 2020, to 890,000 visitors, officials said. Now that the virus is pushed back to China and the centenary is approaching, red tourism is taking off across the country, upping nationalist spirits as Xi calls for a new era of high-power China-state relations -United. Tourists lined up this month to enter the revolutionary Jingganshan Museum in southeast China.

Photo:



Roman Pilipey / Shutterstock



On a recent Sunday, the mayor proudly said, some 13,000 people visited the one-day museum, which commemorates the establishment in Maos of an early revolutionary base in 1927. This movement has been credited with transferring the party of an intellectual urban to a country based. One of the visitors to Jinggangshan on a recent Thursday afternoon was Luo Yinxue, a 71-year-old true believer from the coastal city of Qingdao, who said the country’s triumph over Covid-19 was a palpable manifestation of the goodness of the left. When looking at the young visitors around her, Ms. Luo said she found some comfort. We can see hope for this next generation, she said. Xi puts China back on the road to socialism. In gold-plated figures nailed to a bright red wall inside the Revolutionary Museum, Xi urges the people to pursue their ideals with determination, to forge new paths with truth, to strive hard to storm the enemy pass, to rely on the people to secure victory. The warning, which Xi issued on his third visit to the city in 2016 and which local officials say now encapsulates the Jinggangshan spirit, heralds a return to what some party members describe as ideological purity of the first martyrs before comfort and prosperity wore off. this revolutionary fervor. A gift shop sells Communist Party souvenirs in Jinggangshan, China.

Photo:



Roman Pilipey / Shutterstock



When you come to Jinggangshan, if you have any problems in your life or in your studies, you can see the scenes where they sacrificed their lives in their early twenties, and you will feel that it is easy for you to overcome your difficulties, said Mr. Jiao, the city’s mayor and deputy party secretary, referring to the 120 or so state-certified revolutionary relics exhibited here. Not to be outdone, 600 miles to the west, Lu Yongzheng, the propaganda director of southwest Guizhou province, declares his province to be the true holy land of the Communist Party, with officially revolutionary relics. recognized in 68 of the 88 provinces. . In Zunyi, a town in Guizhou that served as the site of a critical meeting in 1935 where, according to official accounts, Mao firmly established his ascendancy over the party and removed it from the oversight of Moscows Communist International, dozens of Elderly people in backlight – Blue Army uniforms watched a holographic recreation of the event. Ms. Wang, a 66-year-old woman from Binzhou, a city in the coastal province of Shandong, was impressed by the presentation on her first red tour, alongside 50 other elderly people from her hometown. We need to know where our history and where our country and our party started, she said. A choir in retro uniforms sang hymns to Mao Zedong at the Zunyi conference site in Guizhou Province.

Photo:



Jonathan Cheng / The Wall Street Journal



Outside the Red Army Street meeting hall, some four dozen people aged between 56 and 81, wearing the same Red Army uniforms, sang hymns to Mao Zedong, including The East is Red, accompanied by a saxophone, keyboard and drums. In Jinggangshan, hundreds of elite cadres from all over the country gather at the party school every year for an extra dose of revolutionary education. In a large conference hall one recent afternoon, Chen Shenghua, a party historian, asked his listeners to listen to Mr. Xis’ call to perpetuate the red genes of the party’s early revolutionaries. Hearing party officials say it works. Zhou Xiaojing, 49, a central bank employee who attended the second day of a two-week training program that included readings, lessons and small group discussions on party theory and revolutionary history, a told reporters that when he returns to the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou to work, he will take inspiration from Mr. Xis’ appeal to Jinggangshan. Then he repeats the mantra that in separate interviews other executives conscientiously recite to pursue ideals, seek truth in facts, strive hard, and rely on those who choose them as general benchmarks for life. When I come to Jinggangshan, I find my faith reaffirmed, Mr. Zhou said. Write to Jonathan Cheng at [email protected]

