Pakistani Edhi Foundation writes to Prime Minister Modi donating 50 ambulances to help India amid Covid-19 crisis





Even as India continues to grapple with a severe shortage of medical supplies and resources to treat patients amid an unprecedented surge in positive Covid cases in the states, the Pakistani Edhi Foundation has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. to offer assistance during the crisis. The Edhi Foundation, created by late Pakistani humanitarian and revered philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, wrote Prime Minister Modi on Friday and donated a fleet of 50 ambulances to India to help weather the crisis. “We at the Edhi Foundation have been closely monitoring the current impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the Indian people,” Foundation director Faisal Edhi and son of Abdul Sattar Edhi wrote in the letter. sorry to learn of the unusually heavy impact of the pandemic, ”writes Edhi. “As a neighbor friend we sympathize with you very much and during this difficult time we would like to expand our assistance in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances as well as our services to help you cope and bypass more. current health conditions. “. Edhi also added that he would do so personally by leading the team in his organization that will lead the relief efforts. The Edhi Foundation led the Covid-19 relief operations in Pakistan, where its ambulance services are often considered more effective than those provided by the state. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Faisal Edhi said they did not want to cause any inconvenience to India. “If permission is given by the Indian side, we are mentally and physically ready to cross and do whatever we can to help. We will cooperate fully with Indian authorities and are ready to operate in any city they allow us to operate, HT city Edhi said. He also added that if allowed to operate in India, Edhi Foundation teams would carry their own food, fuel and other supplies so as not to interfere with Indian authorities. This is not the first time that the Edhi Foundation has come forward to help Indians. Its founder Abdul Sattar Edhi, who died in 2016, was actively involved in the return of deaf and mute Indian girl Geeta from Karachi in 2015. Edhi, who cared for Geeta for more than a decade after her stint in Pakistan, refused an extended Rs 1 crore donation by PM Modi in 2015 for his contribution to Geeta’s welfare. Considered a “saint” by many like documentary filmmaker and journalist Peter Oborne, Edhi has spent more than six decades of his life carrying out humanitarian actions and establishing centers throughout Pakistan. The Edhi Foundation now manages orphanages, homes for the mentally ill, drug rehabilitation centers, manages hundreds of ambulances and homes for abandoned women. The Edhi Foundation has also previously worked for the repatriation of Indian fishermen to Pakistan. Read all the latest news and the latest news here

