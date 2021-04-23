It’s been exactly 1 year since the most insane moment of the Trump presidency





It was exactly one year ago on Friday, when then-President Donald Trump delivered what may have been the craziest moments in presidential history.

As the country battled the coronavirus pandemic, Trump went on TV and delivered what could only be described as medical improvisation. He said government scientists would test a very powerful light inside the body to kill the virus, as well as a disinfectant taken by injection, which would be almost a cleanse.

Dr Trump on #coronavirus cure: Suppose if we hit the body with a great light, whether it’s ultraviolet or just a strong light …[or] brought light inside the body … the disinfectant [also] knocks him out, [so perhaps we could] inject it inside.pic.twitter.com / 2rtQdri7sC

– Louis Fishman (@Istanbultelaviv) April 24, 2020

Trump later claimed he was sarcastic, despite making the remarks at a nationally televised press conference amid a pandemic. However, his comments were followed by an increase in accidental poisonings involving disinfectants such as bleach, which Dr Anthony Fauci, who was not at the press conference, later admitted he said. feared that would happen.

I just said, Oh, my God, Fauci said on CNN in January. I might just see what’s going to happen: you’re going to have people hearing this from the president and they’re going to start doing dangerous and crazy things.

Trump, however, denied any responsibility:

President says he can’t imagine why there has been a spike in people ingesting disinfectant and says he takes no responsibility for it pic.twitter.com/PgPCCinXzY

– Acyn (@Acyn) April 27, 2020

Trump’s comments prompted the makers of Lysol to warn that under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be delivered into the human body by injection, ingestion, or any other route.

The moment also spread on social media, became instant fodder for late-night shows, and caused a sensation in the Sarah Cooper comic:

How medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p

– Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

A year later, Twitter users still couldn’t believe this had happened:

A year ago tomorrow, @EPA, for some reason, found it necessary to issue a statement telling Americans not to ingest household sanitizers. https://t.co/C2PjClPImg

– George Conway (@ gtconway3d) April 23, 2021

Are you sure, because a big crying man came to me today and told me sir, sir, a lot of people firmly say it would be great if we injected disinfectant into our body, so true, so true. He had a lot of tears in his eyes, believe me. https://t.co/kRvIAeO2KT

– Spiro Agnews Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) April 23, 2021

God, I got PTSD over this man’s presidency. Sounds surreal https://t.co/t4VnVTL8Zw

– chris evans (@chris_notcapn) April 23, 2021

A year ago today, Trump recommended UV light and injecting disinfectant as possible cures for COVID. Any progress on this? pic.twitter.com/x4b1AzWXyX

– Vote Blue in 2022 (@ jwhoopes2) April 23, 2021

Remember when Trump suggested injecting disinfectant to kill the virus !? pic.twitter.com/veblZGCYnx

– Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) April 22, 2021

I still can’t fathom the fact that this crazy mad crook was actually elected president.

And we still haven’t gotten out of this abusive relationship. https://t.co/bk7GvbYJxw

– Khashoggis Ghost (@ UROCKlive1) April 23, 2021

It really happened guys

I don’t have a doctor for all of this https://t.co/0qvWzTK3oI

– TheSadTruth (epReportsDaNews) April 23, 2021

Guaranteed to work! pic.twitter.com/dfApnpndYD

– Hrafnkat (@hrafnkat) April 23, 2021

On April 23, 2020, Trump suggested using light or disinfectant internally #COVIDday #COVID # COVID_19 # COVID19 # COVID19https: //t.co/hqt6UEyCzahttps: //t.co/Po5rLYfJTy

– OnThisCovidDay (@covid_day) April 23, 2021

happy birthday https://t.co/Km0JtJR1xR

– The Street Wolf of the Current Generation (@pleizar) April 23, 2021

