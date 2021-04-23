Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross urged end ‘shameful silence’ on Westminster sleaze line





Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has been accused of a “shameful” silence over the lobbying scandal swirling around Boris Johnson and the UK government.

The SNP challenged Ross to publicly condemn the “contract texts” imbroglio involving the prime minister and to support a full independent investigation.

Mr Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister David Cameron and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have all been caught up in the affair. It emerged that Mr Cameron lobbied Mr Sunak and Mr Hancock on behalf of the now collapsed financial firm Greensill Capital for work and help during the pandemic. Mr Johnson also told Tory Brexiteer donor Sir James Dyson he would ‘correct’ UK tax rules to help his employees supply ventilators to the NHS. The PM later said he would make “absolutely no apologies” for his texts with the billionaire engineering mogul, given the Covid crisis, but has so far failed to stick to it. commitment to publish similar texts. The Cabinet Office is now launching an investigation into Mr Johnson’s leaked texts with Mr Dyson, with suspicion falling on his former aide Dominic Cummings, who is close to Prime Minister rival Michael Gove. READ MORE: Downing Street sources point finger at Dominic Cummings over Dyson text leak SNP deputy chief Keith Brown said: ‘Douglas Ross must finally break his deafening silence on the growing Tory scandal engulfing Westminster, condemn these seemingly dubious deals and support calls for a full independent investigation. “The public has a right to know why Conservative donors and friends have received contracts, special access, tax breaks and peerages from the Conservative government, with the cost to the public purse reaching at least millions of pounds. It absolutely stinks. “And the silence of the Scottish Tory leader shows that he is unwilling or unable to denounce his bosses on their behavior.” READ MORE: Analysis – Conservative crony line is the giveaway that keeps on giving He continued: “This scandal involves the most important figures of the Conservative Party – with Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, David Cameron and Matt Hancock all involved. “There has to be full transparency to stamp out cronyism and restore confidence in government – and that is only possible with a full independent investigation to get to the bottom of it. “It is absolutely shameful that the Scottish Conservatives have gone into hiding on this serious issue. “If Douglas Ross had any integrity, he would speak out against the behavior of his fellow Conservatives and support a full independent investigation without delay.” Earlier this month, Mr Ross, who has repeatedly called on Nicola Sturgeon to step down over the Alex Salmond affair, told the PA news agency that UK ministers should resign if recognized guilty of wrongdoing. He said: “Of course we have to look at the results of the investigation, but if someone has broken the ministerial code, it is an extremely serious problem, and he should definitely take his position into account.” Scottish Tories have been asked to comment.







