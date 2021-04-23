Imran Khan calls on Pakistani military to enforce strict SOPs amid COVID outbreak





At a recent press conference, Imran Khan announced he would seek help from the Pakistani military to help police enforce strict SOPs as COVID cases increase in Pakistan.

According to official figures, the death toll has exceeded 144 and with 5,870 new cases reported. As of April 1, 2,411 people have died and Pakistan’s oxygen capacity is 90% exceeded.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that “the Pakistani military along with police and other LEAs will now come to the field to secure Covid-19 SOPs.” # Lockdown

file image pic.twitter.com/WceMoGvj1O— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) April 23, 2021

These alarming statistics have raised great concern among the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who has expressed his disappointment with people who do not respect SOPs and do not wear masks.

Read more: Why are COVID-19 cases increasing in Pakistan?

If people wear masks, half the problem will be solved, Imran Khan said and urged people to continue wearing masks until Eid, otherwise strict action will be taken.

He further clarified that there will be no foreclosure because the economy, especially daily workers, cannot afford it. However, he stressed that if the SOPs are not followed, Pakistan too will face an alarming situation like India, and a complete city lockdown will be inevitable.

Read more: Chaos in India: World’s largest one-day increase in Covid-19 cases on record

We will face great dangers if we are not careful, the prime minister warned.

To ensure the strict application of the SOPs, Prime Minister Khan asked the Pakistani military to monitor the public on the streets and assist local police and law enforcement, as it has been widely noted that the people are not afraid to disobey the law.

Now people will fully comply with SOPs as Pakistani military has been called #lockdown # COVID19

Sunn oyee Mask Ke bagair bahar nahi anaa pic.twitter.com/2E7OvrJWc6— Juzer Ali (@JuzerYousufAli) April 23, 2021

New measures

At the same conference, NCOC chief Asad Umer was also present and he gave a brief overview of the current COVID situation. He also announced new measures to facilitate the public.

According to Asad Umer, due to looming fears of a full lockdown, CNOC has been advised to monitor the situation comprehensively over the next few days and meet with provincial heads to decide how to implement the new restrictions in the country. so that it does not create any problems for the audience, especially during Eid.

Read more: Pakistani NCOC: Birth of a powerful democratic institution

Asad Umer announced that schools, including students in grades 9 to 12, in areas where the positivity rate is above 5% will be closed until Eid. Stores will be open until 6 p.m., however, only utility and essential goods stores will be allowed to remain open after 6 p.m. Indoor and outdoor dining will be prohibited during Ramazan, but take-out and deliveries will be permitted.

To further facilitate the population, Asad Umer also announced the decision to close offices at 2 p.m. so that the public can have enough time to shop for Eid and would be embarrassed by the 6 p.m. closures.

Read more: Asad Umar warns of strict lockdown if COVID-19 SOPs are not followed

Prime Minister Khan concluded the conference by responding to criticism of vaccination in Pakistan by stating that the government is doing everything possible to provide vaccines to the people, however, there is a global shortage as India and China do in the face of increased demand.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos