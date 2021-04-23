Politics
“ The Black Sea region is our common home ”
ANKARA
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the Black Sea region “is our common home”, stressing the need to keep the region “away from tensions”.
Cavusoglu arrived in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, on Thursday and attended a joint press conference with his Romanian and Polish counterparts following a trilateral meeting on Friday.
The Turkish Foreign Minister began his remarks by expressing his thanks to Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu for organizing the meetings on Thursday and Friday, recalling that the two officials addressed a panel on 10 years of strategic partnership at the Romanian Diplomatic Institute.
“Our relations are an example for the whole region,” Cavusoglu said, noting that he had been received by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and conveyed “warm wishes from my (Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan”.
Explaining that the “Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Poland and Romania” is not only a discussion forum, Cavusoglu said: “It has also produced many cooperation projects. And today we are exchanging ideas on the recent NATO foreign ministers meeting, and the upcoming NATO summit in June. “
“Today, I underlined the importance of unity and solidarity,” he added.
Stressing that “the Black Sea region is our common home,” the Turkish minister said: “We must ensure that this region is kept away from tensions. We are all concerned about recent developments in Ukraine and in surroundings. However, we have received some promising news recently, and we hope that dialogue and diplomacy will prevail. “
In recent weeks, Russia has assembled combat-ready forces near the Ukrainian border in what is considered “the largest gathering of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014,” according to the secretary-general of the ‘NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.
Ukraine has been in the throes of conflict in its eastern regions since March 2014, following Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea.
Fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine has left more than 13,000 dead, according to the UN.
He said “urgent issues” such as Afghanistan, NATO’s 2030 strategy and the upcoming NATO summit must be tackled together.
“We have discussed all these issues and we will continue to coordinate our policies,” Cavusoglu added.
The Turkish minister concluded his remarks by expressing his desire to host his Romanian and Polish counterparts for next year’s meeting.
For his part, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said the trilateral meeting addressed “a number of issues related to our security, in particular, what we can do together to strengthen NATO’s response current challenges and what we can do to strengthen our mutual cooperation in this regard. “
“We have confirmed our firm commitment to regional security and stability from the Baltic States to the Black and Mediterranean Seas,” he added.
Recalling that the trilateral cooperation between Turkey, Romania and Poland is not only political but also has a military dimension, Rau said: “I am particularly happy that the Polish military contingent will soon be operational in Turkey.”
The Polish minister further expressed his solidarity with Ukraine and Georgia amid persistent tensions.
“We want to use our meeting to express our solidarity and support for Ukraine and Georgia. We will also discuss the potential for strengthening NATO cooperation with the two countries to build resilience and bring them closer to the realization of Euro-Atlantic aspirations “, he added.
Political tension in Georgia
The crisis between the ruling party and the opposition in Georgia, ongoing since the general elections of October 31, 2020, was exacerbated by the arrest of Nika Melia, leader of the main opposition party of the United National Movement, on the 23rd. February.
In the general elections, most of the opposition parties that crossed the election threshold did not enter parliament, opposing the election results. The opposition continued to protest despite the government’s call and demanded early elections.
Government officials, however, called on the opposition to enter parliament, saying the elections were conducted in a very transparent and democratic manner and there was no need for new elections.
