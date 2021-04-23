After Facebook banned Trump, his page became a strange sanctuary





At first glance, Donald Trump’s Facebook page seems dead for months.

The last message from the former presidents is dated Jan.6, 2021 at 3:14 p.m., the afternoon of the Capitol Riots, as he called on everyone on the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. Shortly after it was posted, Facebook and numerous other social networks banned it indefinitely for inciting rioting, instantly turning the account into a time capsule of those chaotic final days before his presidency ended.

But that’s not the whole story. Because like a sinking whale carcass to the bottom of the ocean, entire ecosystems looming in the shadow of its slowly decaying hull, the comment field below this latest post is now a vibrant feeding spot where Trump fans and critics still converge, months later, to argue, troll and pay homage.

I’m not sure if you see any of these comments, but I wanted to let you know that We the people miss and love you Mr President Cyndi Lane commented on April 14, 98 days after Trump wrote the message she was responding to. Hurry up or shall I say, hurry up 2024!

Lane, 54, is a wedding coordinator in Missouri and a bridal stylist who votes Republican since the Reagan years. She knew Facebook had banned Trump, she told The Times, but still left her comment after a news article prompted her to revisit the account.

I had hoped that maybe someone he knows or works with would show him that we miss him, she said. I almost have tears to think about. I feel like our country is in a mess and I don’t see it getting any better.

Trump could return to the page again: After enacting the initial ban, Facebook gave its independent supervisory board the task of deciding whether hell would ever be allowed.

But that decision has yet to be made, and until it is, the Trumps page is effectively open to everyone in the world except Trump himself (along with the ally of Trump Roger Stone and others who received permanent bans). So now, instead of new posts to argue over, the legions of #MAGA conservatives and #Resistance liberals who once avoided him in the comments below every presidential update are stuck under this latest post. January 6.

The post has over 700,000 comments, most previous Trumps posts received between 20,000 and 200,000 and new replies arrive every few minutes. As the first thing visitors to the Trumps page come across, it has become a kind of ad hoc message board for people keen to engage even with Trump’s memory.

We need to know you hear us, one supporter wrote on April 15.

You killed us, but Biden heals us, said a reviewer on April 21.

Liberals are mad as hell, the Hodgetwins, two notorious Conservative Facebook commentators, wrote on April 3.

I really wish Facebook would just delete this page and everything on it. I mean it’s all a bunch of lies and jokes anyway, someone wrote on March 14th. Two days later, it got an answer: You are addicted. You are on a closed account for someone you hate. Acquire help.

While Twitter has completely blocked Trumps’ account, there’s no way to see, let alone respond to, his old tweets that Facebook’s approach to banning him has created space for this small but surprisingly enduring. political commentary pocket.

It’s been fascinating, every day or every other day, when I have a little bit of time, to go and see the people who write to him, said Anthony Anderson, a 69-year-old Angeleno who works in education. He’s trying to figure out how someone from Trump thinks, since I live here in liberal Los Angeles, and there are some devotees of Trump, but not many that I know of.

Anderson started checking the page in early January, but said the Jan.6 uprising was what really attracted him. Since then, I have not stayed away.

Other Trump critics he sees there spend their time trying to verify the facts or debate Trump supporters, which Anderson believes does not succeed. Instead, he simply responds to the most effusive comments from Trump enthusiasts with a tongue-in-cheek link to an article: Quitting and Recovering Cults.

It’s my subtle resistance, Anderson said. That’s all I do.

Another recurring visitor to the post, a New Zealander who asked not to be identified by name because there are a lot of lunatics there, described it as an opportunity for him to verify the facts of supporters of Trump, to better understand their worldview and to be entertained in the world. treat.

You just kind of get sucked in it but human nature, you’re just reading, what are people saying? he said. Sometimes he fends off misinformation, but other times hell drops a single line to get a reaction.

There are a lot of people in there who are just crazy; They’re not here to debate or anything like that, he said. And I respect the people who are there to have an argument with you, but there are a lot of people there. Lots of people dating looking for a date; many people [saying], I can get you bitcoins these opportunists.

On the other side of these interactions, there are often vocal conservatives who use their comments to thank Trump for his service, share plots about Joe Bidens’ presidential victory, or gather excitement for a Trump comeback in 2024. For some, posting there responds to an emotional need.

For those die-hard Trump fans and supporters, this site may represent a place for an parasocial relationship. [or] a one-sided relationship, said Natalie Pennington, assistant professor of communication studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. These people feel close to Trump even if they don’t know him, which is why you see them commenting in a way that is directed to him, as if he was the one reading, writing and responding even if he didn’t answer. obviously not. , since hes banned.

Penningtons research explored how people interact with the Facebook accounts of their deceased friends and family. She noted parallels between this heartbreak and what Facebook’s most persistent fans express: We don’t always have the closure we want, or we have feelings that endure over time. For people who were upset that Trump lost the election, those feelings won’t just go away four months later. And so the page becomes a place for them to continue these conversations with each other.

This behavior, she said, is an extension of old forms of pre-internet adaptation: visiting a grave, for example, or attending a funeral.

But for others, commenting on a months-old post from a banned former president is a pale imitation of the direct line of communication with Trump they used to have and want to reclaim.

In Telegram, you can actually go to certain groups and post the things Trump writes because he also has a website, said Ruth Andrews, 42, referring to an encrypted messaging app and the new personal website. Trumps, respectively. This way I feel like I can always be in touch with what he is saying.

Andrews, who lives in Oklahoma and is unemployed, however, commented below on the Trumps Facebook post once, after his page appeared in his News Feed. Can’t believe Facebook is putting it back, she wrote, echoing a recurring error in which commenters see Trumps’ old post, think it’s a new one, and assume he has been allowed to return.

I thought they deleted it all [page], much like what Twitter did, Andrews said. Because on Twitter you can’t find anything. It was all gone, poof. So I thought Facebook was doing the same.

But it was not. Even in the absence of Assets, his page is still up, his last post still visible, his comments section still slowly accumulating responses from people who can’t stop thinking about the man who isn’t there. .

