CICC makes green finance ‘top priority’ to help finance China’s carbon neutral pledge





SHANGHAI, April 23 (Reuters) – Chinese investment bank China International Capital Corp (CICC) has made green finance a top priority, as Beijing steps up pressure on financial institutions to help them fund its promise of neutrality carbon. CICC has formed a green agility team of more than 20 investment bankers dedicated to funneling funds to low-carbon and clean energy projects, chief executive Cheng Daming told Reuters. Special green task forces have also been set up to cover industries such as fixed income, private equity, wealth management and research, as CICC seeks to capitalize on the boom. green finance in China, said Cheng, who is coordinating the efforts. Chinese regulators have tried to get financial institutions to provide the necessary funds to meet President Xi Jinpings’ pledge to make China carbon neutral by 2060. Such a commitment, Xi said at Thursday’s climate leaders’ summit, requires sustained efforts from China. To achieve net zero emissions, the world’s largest producer of climate-warming greenhouse gases will need 140 trillion yuan ($ 21.5 trillion) in green investments over the next 40 years, including 40 % require financing in stocks and bonds, estimates the CICC. However, China’s green investments rely heavily on bank lending, which is more policy-oriented and less transparent, and carries risk. For green finance to be driven by market forces, technological breakthroughs need to be made in clean energy to lower user costs, which requires equity financing, Cheng said. For new energy start-ups, their demand for capital will be huge, he said, adding that CICC will help them raise funds through the private and public equity markets. In the fixed income market, CICC underwent several of China’s first lots of carbon neutral bonds in February and aims to channel foreign capital into the Chinese green bond market. This week, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) banned green bond proceeds from being invested in fossil fuel projects and said it was working to harmonize bond standards with its European counterparts – a move that would make investment easier. foreigners. CICC is also poised to benefit from carbon-related innovation, for example by acting as an investor and market maker in China’s new carbon trading market slated to launch in June, Cheng said. The China Securities Association this week urged brokerage firms to take responsibility for supporting the country’s carbon neutrality and develop concrete action plans. PBOC Governor Yi Gang also said China would need its financial institutions to switch to green finance as soon as possible. ($ 1 = 6.4990 yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos