Morphed image shared as visuals of PM Modi bowing to Nita Ambani





A Photo is shared on social media, claiming it as images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing with folded hands in front of Reliance Industries president’s wife Mukesh Ambanis, Nita Ambani. Lets check the claim made in the post. The archived version of the message can be viewed here. Claim: Photo of PM Narendra Modi bowing with folded hands in front of Mukesh Ambanis’ wife, Nita Ambani. Reality: The photo shared in the post is a transformed photo. The original photo shows PM Narendra Modi greeting Deepika Mondol, Head of the Divya Jyoti Cultural Organization and Welfare Society Functions, not Nita Ambani. This photo was reportedly taken at an event in April 2015. Therefore, the statement made in the post is FALSE. When searching reverse image, a similar photo wasfindin an article published by the Divya Marathi news site. In the original photo, PM Narendra Modi did not bow down to Mukesh Ambanis’ wife, Nita Ambani. This article reported it as being the visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting a Delhi-based NGO employee, Deepika Mondol. This photo was reportedly taken at an event in April 2015. The Amar Ujala news site reported the same in a item published on April 12, 2018. During interview, Deepika Mondol has revealed the reason for PM Narendra Modi’s special gesture towards her. Deepika Mondol clarified it as the kind gesture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after knowing her as a prominent social worker. Deepika Mondol, Chief Functional Officer of Divya Jyoti Cultural Organization and Welfare Society, works to promote Indian culture, education, information and technology and tribal welfare. Previously, FACTLY had debunked the same image when it was shared as visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing to Gautam Adanis’ wife Priti Adani, To sum up, a transformed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting an NGO employee is shared as he bows to Mukesh Ambanis’ wife, Nita Ambani.

