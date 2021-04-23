Why is Trump waging war here?





A Navy reservist, Miller got a job as an assistant to the 2016 Trumps campaign thanks to a cousin who had a connection Eli Miller, who is now the managing director of an investment management firm, according to his page LinkedIn, but in 2015 and 16 was a deputy chief financial officer for the Rubios presidential campaign before becoming the general election chief financial officer for the Trump campaign. After Trump’s victory, Max Miller worked in Washington in the Presidential Staff Office, helping with the placement of Defense, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs appointees. After that he was the director of the advance. On the 2020 campaign, he was deputy campaign manager. He’s been with him throughout the presidency in various roles that were close and personal, a senior Trump adviser told me about the past presidents’ relationship with Miller, and he loves him very much.

Candidates for Congress do not need to live in their districts. For his run for Congress, however, Miller’s move to Rocky River was sort of a must. For all the ways he is ancestrally an initiate in the region, Millers is more of an outsider in this specific congressional district.

Cleveland has this cultural thing where its very East Side-West Side, like there are almost two separate cities in terms of suburbs, told me Monique Smith, a Democrat in the state legislature who represents a handful of West Side suburbs. Max Miller comes from the other side.

Max Miller comes from one of the wealthiest and most important families on the East Side of Cleveland, said Jim Simon, who lives in Akron and is a member of the Republican Ohio State Central Committee. I don’t know how the experience and privileges of Max Millers play out in this West Side neighborhood.

When I spoke to Miller, he played down the divide. It’s more of a rivalry, he said. It’s like you go to Shaker, you play Rocky River baseball, right?

Millers has generally been sparse with his talks in the two months since his candidacy was announced, sticking mostly to friendly and partisan platforms. He left on Newsmax and OAN. He went to the Frantzs show. To me and my ear, he has room to improve, often presenting himself as a little stilted, nervous, or repeated. My report says I’m not the only one who noticed. It’s clear he hasn’t set foot under him yet, said a Republican strategist who knows Ohio.

Gonzalez refused to speak to me about this story. It’s not hard to see why he might not want to draw more attention to the ways in which he is at odds with Trump’s tormented portion of his Republican base. But in interviews with NBC News, the Dispatch podcast and conservative radio host Frantz the day after his vote, he tried to dissociate his decision from the sheer selection policy of the moment.

In the long arc of the story, I think it was the right vote, he said. In 20 years, 30 years, 50 years, what will the people say about January 6? he said. It was an attempt by the President of the United States to circumvent the Constitution to overturn an election, he said. But he has clear eyes on the possible consequences. I’m not an idiot, he said. I understand what this vote means and what it could potentially mean for my political career.

However, in mid-January he also capped his on-air appearance with Frantz by trying to start making amends with his constituents who are feeling livid or just disappointed.

Every person listening, every Tory listening right now, said Gonzalez, Joe Biden will take office in a few days, we have a Democratic Senate, we have a Democratic controlled house. We are going to have to be unified and push back the agenda which we know is so bad for this country. We have to be. I know I took a vote that not everyone can take. I understand that. But the priority for moving forward, for me, for my office, because I hope all conservatives across the country and certainly listen to this radio show, is to make sure we stay together and prevent the state from Washington, to prevent socialized medicine, to prevent all these crazy things that have been campaigned by liberal politicians.

Frantz told him he had the guts to come on his show after the vote. On subsequent broadcasts, however, speaking with Miller and Burns, the popular host also called Gonzalezs out to vote shameful and agreed that this amounted to apostasy.

If Ohio can be seen as the ultimate microcosm of the country as a whole, a place where everything is eerily complete, a reflection of the nation, in the opinion of Ohio writer David Giffel, then the 16th Arrondissement could be seen as a microcosm of this microcosm.

Winning Ohio twice, Trump won the district in 2016 with 56.2% and increased it to 56.5 last year. But it is also true that Biden did better in the 16th (42.2%) than Hillary Clinton (39.5). What about Gonzalez? He did better than Trump by winning 63.2% of the vote.

Additionally, Western Cuyahoga County is home to the only State House District in Ohio that went from red to blue in 2020. In Bay Village, Westlake, North Olmsted, Fairview Park, and Rocky River, Monique Smith edged out Dave Greenspanmaking Smith , a representative of the Democratic state, Gonzalezs (and now Millers). The reason my part of the district rocked, Smith told me, was because it was following this trend that we started to see in 2018, where suburban voters were simply pushed back and disgusted by the your policy they saw coming from the president.

The Ohio State Board of Education district, which roughly corresponds to the 16th district, has also changed from red to blue. Although technically a non-partisan election, Christina Collins, a Democrat, hair-battered Lisa Woods, not just a Republican but a Republican who traveled to Bethesda, Md., Last year to attend the vigil outside Walter Reed Hospital when Trump was sick with Covid there. To me Collins said when we spoke this month it indicated there were moderate voters in there. She couldn’t and wouldn’t have won without them.

